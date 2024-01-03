en English
Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge: Pioneering High-Fidelity Sound in Wisconsin’s Restaurant Scene

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge: Pioneering High-Fidelity Sound in Wisconsin’s Restaurant Scene

Madison, Wisconsin, welcomed a trailblazer in the restaurant scene as Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge, the state’s inaugural hi-fi dining establishment, opened its doors on November 7. Unveiling a distinctive high-fidelity sound system, the 3,200-square-foot eatery was conceived with the guidance of various subject matter experts to ensure the delivery of exceptional sound quality.

Revolutionary Acoustic Treatments

To achieve its sound objectives, the venue was fitted with innovative acoustic treatments. The ceilings are coated with 2 inches of K-13 Sound Absorption Spray, an industry-leading product known for its superior acoustic properties. Complementary soft surfaces have been installed, such as upholstered booth seating, to absorb and dampen sound reflections, thereby enhancing the overall auditory experience for patrons.

Collaboration with Aural HiFi

In its quest for acoustic perfection, Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge sought the expertise of Aural HiFi, a Denver-based company celebrated for its cutting-edge audio equipment. The firm contributed horn-loaded speakers and tube amps to the project, including the acclaimed Crites CS-B loudspeaker and the Fezz Titania Evo tube amp. These devices, known for their high-quality sound reproduction, are integral to the establishment’s unique sonic ambiance.

Integrating Commercial Speakers in a Hi-Fi Environment

Further enhancing the audio environment, a Music Hall Classic turntable was chosen for its simplicity and durability in a bar setting. This is paired with Cannon Coaxial loudspeakers (C5i and C6i models) from 1 SOUND. These speakers were selected for their high-fidelity quality, premium build, and capacity for extended low-end and higher SPL. Finally, WSUB45s were included for their exceptional bass capabilities. This marks a pioneering integration of commercial loudspeakers in a high-fidelity environment, further showcasing Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge’s commitment to offering its customers a unique, high-quality auditory experience.

United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

