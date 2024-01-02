Lois Hoppe: A Life of Service Remembered in Bloomfield

The Bloomfield community mourns the passing of a cherished member, Lois Hoppe, aged 98, who left us on December 24, 2023. Her life will be celebrated, and her memory honored, at a funeral service scheduled for Friday, January 5 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield, the very church where she married her late husband, Clarence Hoppe. The Reverend Terry Krueger will officiate the solemn event. The day before, the church will open its doors for visitation hours, providing a space for those who knew Lois to gather and share their memories of her. The Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of all arrangements, ensuring that Lois’ final farewell takes place with the dignity and respect that her life commanded.

A Life of Service and Influence

Born Lois Edna McDowell on April 28, 1925, in Harvard, Lois’ life was one of service, community, and love. After her family relocated to Trumbull, she became a beacon of involvement, actively participating in church activities and 4-H clubs. Her academic prowess earned her a scholarship to Kearney Teachers College, where she graduated in 1947.

Lois then became the first home economics teacher at Bloomfield High School, a position that allowed her to shape the minds of young individuals. She married Clarence Hoppe on June 14, 1948, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, beginning a journey of companionship and family that led to the birth of four sons.

A Legacy of Community Engagement

Lois Hoppe’s legacy extends far beyond her family roots. Known for her unwavering involvement in the Bloomfield community, she actively participated in 4-H clubs, taught Sunday school, and worked with the American Legion Auxiliary among other organizations. Her homemade candy wreaths, cream puffs, and kitty pancakes became legendary among her grandchildren, symbolizing the love and care she poured into every aspect of her life.

A Fond Farewell

The departure of Lois Hoppe leaves a void in the hearts of all those she touched, but her legacy lives on. Predeceased by her husband, parents, several siblings, and nephews, she leaves behind a loving family of sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild, and other relatives. As we say goodbye, we remember a woman whose life was a testament to community service, family values, and unwavering faith.