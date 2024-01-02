en English
Obituary

Lois Alder Henderson: A Life Remembered and Celebrated

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
Lois Alder Henderson, a respected citizen of Stuart and a beacon of endurance in the face of life’s trials, passed away on December 28, 2023, at the age of 91. Her life, which spanned almost a century, was rich with experiences that shaped her into the woman she was, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire many who knew her.

A Farewell to a Life Well-Lived

The funeral services for Lois Alder Henderson are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, at the Stuart Community Church. The ceremony will be a heartfelt tribute to a life well-lived and an opportunity for those who knew her to pay their respects. Following the services, the burial will be held at the Stuart cemetery, marking Lois’s final resting place.

Visitation Hours and Arrangements

Visitation hours will commence from noon until the time of the service at the church, providing an opportunity for friends, family, and acquaintances to bid their final farewells. The arrangements for the funeral are being diligently managed by Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson, ensuring a smooth and respectful ceremony.

Obituary Services by The Daily News

The Daily News, a prominent local newspaper, offers publication services for death notices and obituaries. The former is offered free of charge, providing an essential service to the community. For obituaries, a fee is applicable, with families given the option to customize the information and decide whether to include a photograph. The newspaper reserves the right to edit the submissions for clarity and length. Obituaries can be submitted via email or fax, providing convenience to the bereaved. Funeral homes in Norfolk and the surrounding areas can assist with the placement of obituaries in the Daily News. The newspaper also offers assistance and additional information regarding death notices and obituaries through their newsroom contact numbers.

Obituary United States
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

