Lois Alder Henderson: A Life Remembered and Celebrated

Lois Alder Henderson, a respected citizen of Stuart and a beacon of endurance in the face of life’s trials, passed away on December 28, 2023, at the age of 91. Her life, which spanned almost a century, was rich with experiences that shaped her into the woman she was, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire many who knew her.

A Farewell to a Life Well-Lived

The funeral services for Lois Alder Henderson are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, at the Stuart Community Church. The ceremony will be a heartfelt tribute to a life well-lived and an opportunity for those who knew her to pay their respects. Following the services, the burial will be held at the Stuart cemetery, marking Lois’s final resting place.

Visitation Hours and Arrangements

Visitation hours will commence from noon until the time of the service at the church, providing an opportunity for friends, family, and acquaintances to bid their final farewells. The arrangements for the funeral are being diligently managed by Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson, ensuring a smooth and respectful ceremony.

