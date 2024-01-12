Logistics Giant to Consolidate Headquarters in Miami-Dade County, Creating 250 Jobs

A transportation and logistics company, currently veiled as ‘Confidential Project Docket,’ is slated to fortify its presence in Miami-Dade County, Florida. By consolidating its headquarters, the company plans to create a whopping 250 full-time jobs, adding to the county’s buoyant employment sector. The Board of County Commissioners is considering a resolution set for January 17 to bestow the company with $312,000 in incentives via the Miami-Dade Relocation and Expansion Incentives Program.

Major Investment in District 3

The company’s blueprint includes the construction and renovation of a 130,000-square-foot facility in District 3, which encompasses Overtown, Wynwood, and Allapattah. The focus is particularly intense on establishing its U.S. headquarters in Overtown. In addition to the incentive, the company is planning a substantial investment of $48 million in the district, which is expected to generate nearly $1.8 million in property tax revenue over the next decade.

New Jobs with Competitive Salaries

The new jobs will offer an average annual salary of no less than $97,360, with a distinctive preference for hiring fresh graduates from local universities and technical schools. This move is expected to boost not just the local economy but also the prospects for young graduates in the area.

Additional Incentives and Alternatives

On top of this, the company is seeking $1.1 million in incentives from the county’s Targeted Job Incentive Fund, which mandates the creation of at least 10 full-time jobs and a minimum capital investment of $3 million. The firm is also exploring other potential locations for its headquarters, including South Carolina, Arizona, and other areas within South Florida. Miami-Dade County is a well-known hub for the transportation and logistics industry, hosting prominent companies like Ryder and others.

Meanwhile, negotiations with Miami-based Brightline and Jacksonville-based Florida East Coast Railway for access to the Florida East Coast Railway are progressing. The expansion of Tri-Rail at Brightline’s MiamiCentral is also under discussion, indicating a potential for commuter rail service expansion. These negotiations and expansions reflect the ongoing evolution and growth of the transportation and logistics industry in Miami-Dade County.