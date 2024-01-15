Logan County Real Estate Market Witnesses Modest Increase in Median Home List Price

Recent data from Realtor.com reveals a modest upturn in the median home list price in Logan County, with a 1.3% increase between November and December, bringing the figure to $112,400. Despite this short-term rise, the figure signifies a decline when juxtaposed with the median list price of $114,900 in December of the preceding year which had seen a 7.1% growth.

A Closer Look at the Logan County Figures

The analysis, which focuses solely on homes listed for sale, does not incorporate data on properties that have been sold. In Logan County, homes were listed with a median size of 1,384 square feet, priced at $74 per square foot. This represents a 0.6% surge in price per square foot from the year before. Interestingly, properties in the county sold quicker than the national median, remaining on the market for only 53 days compared to 61 days at the national level.

December saw a twofold increase in new listings compared to the previous year, with 24 new homes entering the market.

Comparing Logan County, Illinois, and National Figures

The report also provides a comparative analysis with state and national figures. Illinois’ median home price was significantly higher at $294,700, with homes averaging 1,700 square feet priced at $170 per square foot. Nationally, the median home price was even steeper, standing at $410,000, with an average size of 1,838 square feet priced at $220 per square foot.

It is worth noting that the median list price, rather than the average price, is considered a more accurate gauge of market trends. This is because it represents the middle value of all homes listed for sale during a specific period.