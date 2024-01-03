Logan County Board Kicks Off Year with Key Decisions

On the first gathering of the year, the Logan County Board of Commissioners demonstrated their commitment towards effective governance by tackling a set of items, prominent among which were deliberations over a fee structure for the new community center and the approval of two subdivision applications. A notable highlight was Commissioner Mike Brownell’s mention of a request by the Community Fund to host an event at the center in October.

Fee Waiver and the Community Center

The board, in line with their tradition, agreed to accommodate the Community Fund’s request by waiving the fees. This gesture, however, brought forth an important issue – the absence of a formal fee schedule for the center. Chairman Jerry Sonnenberg acknowledged this gap, addressing the need for a structured fee plan for the community center, which is currently under construction, with the concrete floor being poured on the same day.

Approval of Subdivision Applications

In other county matters, the commissioners gave their nod of approval to a re-subdivision and replat of three lots situated near Sterling. This action was coupled with the approval of a subdivision exemption, a move aimed at facilitating the expansion of a natural gas compressor station.

Reappointment and Future Closure

The meeting also saw the reappointment of four members of the Logan County E-911 Authority Board. As the session came to a close, it was announced that the county offices would remain closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The commissioners are set to reconvene the day after the holiday, ready to continue their dedicated service to the county.