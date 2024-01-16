Locus Technologies Expands Water Management SaaS to Include Produced Water in the Oil and Gas Industry

Locus Technologies (Locus) has announced the expansion of its water management Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to include the management of produced water in the oil and gas industry. The new application is designed to meet the complex needs of the industry by ensuring compliance, water conservation, and operational efficiency. This development is a significant step towards addressing the environmental challenge posed by produced water, a byproduct of oil and gas extraction.

Produced Water: A Significant Environmental Challenge

Produced water is the largest waste stream in oil and gas operations and its management is crucial for environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance. The oil and gas industry is shifting towards more sustainable practices, with chlorine dioxide emerging as a notable solution for treating produced water. It is highly effective at removing a wide range of contaminants, has a low environmental impact, and offers operational flexibility. When integrated with other advanced technologies, chlorine dioxide treatment could further enhance treatment efficiency and sustainability.

Locus' Solution: Comprehensive Water Management

Locus' new application for the management of produced water is designed to address these challenges while ensuring compliance, conservation, and operational excellence. The software is interoperable with other Locus solutions catering to the oil and gas sector, empowering organizations to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and enhance overall efficiency across their operations. Locus Technologies CEO, Neno Duplan, emphasized the company's dedication to delivering comprehensive water management solutions and advancing technologies for the beneficial reuse of water.

Other Emerging Technologies

Other solutions like Anolyte and Catholyte have been used for the stimulation and enhancement of oil and gas production. Anolyte is a highly effective alternative to non-biodegradable or bio-accumulative bactericides. It can manage bacteria in water used for fracturing oil and gas wells, and prevent microbial contamination during oil recovery. Catholyte can substantially reduce the surface tension of water and can be used to condition water to stimulate well production. Moreover, studies have evaluated the performance stability of amphiphilic cellulose acetate MoS2 nanocomposite membranes for oily wastewater treatment, achieving oil removal rates as high as 83.12%.

Serving a wide spectrum of clients from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies since 1997, Locus continues to lead the way in compliance, sustainability, and corporate responsibility across various industries and geographies. This new addition to Locus' suite of applications, which includes ESG, air emissions, waste management, and water quality management, allows for better decision-making, risk mitigation, and enhanced efficiency through integrated data and actionable insights.