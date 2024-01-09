en English
Business

Lockton Bolsters Transaction Liability Team with Key Appointments

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST
Lockton Bolsters Transaction Liability Team with Key Appointments

In a strategic move to bolster its transaction liability team, global insurance brokerage firm, Lockton, has announced the appointment of Drew Hermiller and Eileen Kuo as Senior Vice Presidents. With their strong background in tax law, Hermiller and Kuo are set to bring a wealth of expertise to the firm, thereby heightening its competitive edge in the realm of tax insurance.

Market Leaders Join Hands

Both appointees come with an impressive track record in their respective fields. Hermiller, a former senior tax attorney at Hunton Andrews Kurth, has been recognized for his advisory role on tax matters pertaining to renewable energy credit transactions. On the other hand, Kuo, formerly of Milbank, also held a similar position as a senior tax attorney, and is highly regarded for her contributions in structuring tax-efficient solutions for both cross-border and domestic transactions. This experience was honed during her tenure with Paul Hastings’ transactional tax practice.

Enhancing Expertise and Unparalleled Service

By bringing Hermiller and Kuo on board, Lockton aims to enhance its client counsel on the burgeoning applications of tax insurance across an increasing array of tax issues. Their appointments underscore Lockton’s unwavering commitment to offering unparalleled service and expertise to its clients. As the landscape of tax law continues to evolve, the firm’s bolstered transaction liability team is well-equipped to navigate the complexities and deliver value-driven solutions.

Lockton: A Commitment to Excellence

The addition of Hermiller and Kuo to the team is a testament to Lockton’s pursuit of excellence. Not only does it reflect the firm’s dedication to constantly enhancing its service offering, but it also signifies its commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry. By integrating the unique expertise of its new Senior Vice Presidents, Lockton is poised to redefine the standards of tax insurance, thereby reinforcing its position as a leader in the global insurance brokerage market.

Business United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

