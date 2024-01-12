Lockheed Martin and NASA to Unveil X-59: A New Era in Supersonic Air Travel

Lockheed Martin Corp. and NASA are gearing up to unveil the X-59, a groundbreaking aircraft designed to shatter the sound barrier while significantly diminishing the impact of sonic booms. The demonstration is scheduled for Friday afternoon in Palmdale, California, promising a sneak peek into future advancements in aviation technology with the potential to drastically accelerate airline travel.

A Quantum Leap in Aviation Technology

The X-59 is designed to outpace the speed of sound, approximately 760 mph at sea level, without triggering the loud and disruptive sonic booms typically linked with breaching the sound barrier. This technological leap is particularly significant as, since 1973, the United States has banned civilian aircraft from exceeding Mach 1 over land due to the damage and disturbances caused by sonic booms.

The X-59: A Glimpse into the Future of Supersonic Air Travel

The aircraft uses an External Vision System (XVS) composed of forward-facing cameras and cockpit displays for navigation, instead of the traditional windshield. Equipped with a single engine from General Electric Aviation, the X-59 can achieve a speed of Mach 1.4 at an altitude of 55,000 feet.

Revolutionizing Air Travel, One Sonic Thump at a Time

NASA plans to embark on a research campaign with the experimental jet, conducting flights over select residential areas to collect data on how the public perceives and responds to the reduced sonic ‘thumps’. The ultimate goal is to gain approval from regulatory agencies such as the Federal Aviation Administration for commercial supersonic flights, heralding a new era in supersonic air travel. However, concerns have been raised about the environmental impact and increased carbon emissions associated with supersonic flights. Test flights over U.S. cities are planned for 2026 to ensure that the sonic thump meets expectations of being gentler than traditional sonic booms.