Local War Veteran Honored for Preserving Marion's History

In an act of honor and recognition, Marion, Illinois, Mayor Absher bestowed the 2023 Mayor's Service Award on Sam Lattuca, a local war veteran, for his unwavering commitment to preserving the city's history. The award ceremony, held on January 19 at The Pavilion, served as a platform to acknowledge Lattuca's tireless efforts in documenting the city's past.

Preserving History Through Digital Archives

Following his retirement in 2011, Lattuca, who served in the Air Force and participated in the Vietnam War, developed a website to collate information about Marion, its history, and its people. This initiative, a testament to his dedication to his hometown, has facilitated easy access to the city's history, aiding both researchers and history enthusiasts.

A Native Son's Contribution to His City

As a native of Marion and a graduate of Marion High School, Lattuca's post-retirement efforts have resulted in a rich collection of historical data. This treasure trove of information is now proudly displayed on the Marion Illinois History Preservation website, testifying to the city's vibrant past.

Recognition and Impact

Both local residents and city officials have recognized and praised Lattuca's work for its vital role in understanding Marion's heritage. His meticulously curated historical exhibits can be found at the Williamson County Illinois Historical Society located on 105 S. Van Buren Street in Marion. The city acknowledges his work as a valuable resource — a beacon illuminating the past for the benefit of current residents and future generations.