Local Business Breathes New Life into Fire-Damaged China Dragon Restaurant

In the heart of Blanchester, the echoes of construction work blend with the community's anticipation as local business, JSL Home Repair, undertakes the meticulous task of renovating the China Dragon restaurant. The popular local establishment sustained significant damage from a fire incident in June 2023. The Village of Blanchester, a tight-knit community, eagerly awaits the restaurant's reopening, a testament to the locale's spirit of resilience and camaraderie.

JSL Home Repair and the Rebirth of China Dragon

News of the renovation broke when the repair company made a Facebook post on the Blanchester Community Board group. In their post, they expressed a firm commitment to reopening the restaurant promptly, signaling the start of a fresh chapter for the China Dragon. Nina Lambcke, the office manager at JSL, disclosed that the restaurant's owner, Lin Fin Wing, engaged their services in November 2023. The decision marked the beginning of a significant journey to restore the restaurant to its former glory.

An Extensive Renovation Process

The renovation of the China Dragon is a comprehensive process, requiring diligent attention to detail. The initial phase involved clearing out debris, followed by the significant task of replacing the damaged roof. Restoring a brick wall and gutting the back area formed part of the refurbishment plan. To ensure the safety of the establishment, they are also installing new fire retardant equipment. The replacement of windows and doors, along with the possibility of plumbing work, rounds off the extensive list of renovations.

A Community Eager for Reopening

The news of the renovation has sparked excitement within the Blanchester community. The return of the restaurant represents more than a dining option; it symbolizes a return to normalcy after the unsettling fire incident. The Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office had conducted a thorough investigation given the commercial nature of the incident. The timeline for the repairs hinges on the unpredictability of weather conditions. However, if the weather proves favorable, the renovation work could reach completion within an ambitious timeframe of 60 days.