LL COOL J and Vanessa Lachey Tease 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Crossovers

The television show 'NCIS: Hawai'i' might soon delve deeper into the histories of its characters, with possible crossovers from 'NCIS: Los Angeles.' This news comes directly from two of the franchise's stars, LL COOL J and Vanessa Lachey. They hinted at the potential for exploring backstories of characters and integrating more members from the NCIS universe in the future.

Advertisment

Unfolding Character Histories

LL COOL J, who plays the role of Sam Hanna in 'NCIS: Los Angeles,' revealed the potential of addressing his character's backstory in the new series. The focus at present is on the Hawai'i team. However, there might be room to explore the histories of other characters from the Los Angeles team, including Callen, Kensi, and Deeks.

The Role of Fans and Surprises

Advertisment

Vanessa Lachey, portraying Jane Tennant in 'NCIS: Hawai'i,' emphasized the franchise's commitment to its fans. The showrunners value fan feedback and are open to evolving the storyline based on their suggestions. Lachey also hinted at the possibility of some surprises in the series, keeping the viewers on their toes.

Established Connections and Future Crossovers

Lachey also highlighted a significant connection between the Hawai'i team and the agents from the Office of Special Projects (OSP). This connection was established during a previous crossover event and might pave the way for future character intersections. The third season of 'NCIS: Hawai'i' is set to feature ten episodes, with speculation around the number of episodes LL COOL J's character, Sam Hanna, will appear in.