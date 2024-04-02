Lizzo Clarifies 'I Quit' Amid Backlash, Vows to Overcome Negative Energy

Lizzo has made headlines again, not for a chart-topping hit but for her emphatic declaration on social media that had fans and critics alike buzzing with speculation. Last Friday, the Grammy Award-winning artist posted a cryptic message that simply stated 'I quit,' leading to a flurry of concern and confusion among her followers. However, in a recent video, Lizzo clarified that her quitting was not from music but from giving negative energy any attention, reaffirming her commitment to her craft and her fans.

Clarification and Commitment

In the aftermath of a post that sent waves through social media, Lizzo took to Instagram to set the record straight. 'When I say 'I quit', I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,' she explained, indicating that her passion for music and connecting with people remains undiminished. This clarification comes at a crucial time for Lizzo, who has been at the receiving end of harsh criticism and unfounded rumors, further highlighting the pressures faced by public figures in the digital age.

The Backlash and Legal Drama

The 'Truth Hurts' singer's initial 'I quit' announcement followed a period of intense scrutiny, not just from online trolls but from a more serious legal confrontation. Three former members of her dance troupe have leveled accusations against her and her production company, ranging from assault to harassment. These allegations, which Lizzo has vehemently denied, have painted a starkly different picture of the artist known for her messages of positivity and self-love. The legal battle has only added to the negative spotlight, with Lizzo expressing her fatigue and frustration over being 'dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.'

Moving Forward

