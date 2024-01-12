Liz Knight Takes Helm as General Manager of WALB and WGCW

In a significant development, Liz Knight has been appointed as the General Manager of WALB and WGCW, the local NBC, ABC, and CW affiliates in Albany, Georgia. The appointment was announced by Gray Television, Inc., a prominent multimedia company. Knight, with her extensive experience in multimedia and active involvement in the community, is anticipated to take the stations to new heights.

A Tenure Spanning Over a Decade

Knight’s association with WALB-TV, WGCW, and WTSG (Telemundo) extends over a decade. She has served in diverse managerial roles, including General Sales Manager, Local Sales Manager, and Digital Sales Manager. With eighteen years of multimedia experience in Southwest Georgia, Knight brings a wealth of expertise and a deep understanding of the local market to her new role.

A Native of the Region

Significantly, Knight is a native of the region and grew up watching WALB-TV, a station established by Gray in 1954. Her familiarity with the local culture, coupled with her professional experience, makes her a strong fit for the role of General Manager.

Acclaim and Recognition

Under Knight’s leadership, the station has garnered significant success. In 2020, the Georgia Association of Broadcasters recognized WALB-TV as the Station of the Year, a testament to Knight’s effective leadership and the station’s commitment to quality programming. Moreover, her community involvement extends beyond her work in broadcasting. She is a member of the Dougherty County Rotary Club and the Lee County School System advisory board, further cementing her ties to the community.