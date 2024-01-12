en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Liz Knight Takes Helm as General Manager of WALB and WGCW

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Liz Knight Takes Helm as General Manager of WALB and WGCW

In a significant development, Liz Knight has been appointed as the General Manager of WALB and WGCW, the local NBC, ABC, and CW affiliates in Albany, Georgia. The appointment was announced by Gray Television, Inc., a prominent multimedia company. Knight, with her extensive experience in multimedia and active involvement in the community, is anticipated to take the stations to new heights.

A Tenure Spanning Over a Decade

Knight’s association with WALB-TV, WGCW, and WTSG (Telemundo) extends over a decade. She has served in diverse managerial roles, including General Sales Manager, Local Sales Manager, and Digital Sales Manager. With eighteen years of multimedia experience in Southwest Georgia, Knight brings a wealth of expertise and a deep understanding of the local market to her new role.

A Native of the Region

Significantly, Knight is a native of the region and grew up watching WALB-TV, a station established by Gray in 1954. Her familiarity with the local culture, coupled with her professional experience, makes her a strong fit for the role of General Manager.

Acclaim and Recognition

Under Knight’s leadership, the station has garnered significant success. In 2020, the Georgia Association of Broadcasters recognized WALB-TV as the Station of the Year, a testament to Knight’s effective leadership and the station’s commitment to quality programming. Moreover, her community involvement extends beyond her work in broadcasting. She is a member of the Dougherty County Rotary Club and the Lee County School System advisory board, further cementing her ties to the community.

0
Business United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
39 seconds ago
Global System Dynamics Secures Sponsor Contribution, Extends Business Combination Deadline
Global System Dynamics, Inc. (GSD), a blank check company, has made a notable announcement regarding its ongoing business combination efforts. The company has received a significant contribution from its sponsor, DarkPulse, Inc., resulting in an extension of the completion date for its initial business combination. The extended deadline now stands at February 9, 2024. Additional
Global System Dynamics Secures Sponsor Contribution, Extends Business Combination Deadline
KACITA Traders Strategically Delay Protests Until After Major International Conferences
4 mins ago
KACITA Traders Strategically Delay Protests Until After Major International Conferences
KraussMaffei Group Ushers in New Era with CEO Change and Board Reinforcement
5 mins ago
KraussMaffei Group Ushers in New Era with CEO Change and Board Reinforcement
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
1 min ago
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
2 mins ago
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
Weak China Demand Triggers Lower Cargo Rates Amid Red Sea Crisis
2 mins ago
Weak China Demand Triggers Lower Cargo Rates Amid Red Sea Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
38 seconds
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
1 min
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
2 mins
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
3 mins
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
3 mins
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
3 mins
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
3 mins
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
PDP Governors Celebrate Supreme Court Victories: A Triumph for Democracy
3 mins
PDP Governors Celebrate Supreme Court Victories: A Triumph for Democracy
Political Unity Could Foster Better Governance: Dr. Karan Singh
4 mins
Political Unity Could Foster Better Governance: Dr. Karan Singh
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app