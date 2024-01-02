en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Living Paycheck to Paycheck: The Invisible American Struggle

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:31 pm EST
Living Paycheck to Paycheck: The Invisible American Struggle

Recent LendingClub data reveals a concerning economic reality: over 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, a group that surprisingly, includes more than half of those earning over $100,000 annually. This trend, observed as of September 2023, is not a simple result of reckless spending but a complex interplay of factors such as lifestyle inflation, stagnant incomes, and rising living costs.

Lifestyle Inflation: The Silent Wealth Eroder

Lifestyle inflation, also known as ‘lifestyle creep,’ is a pattern where individuals increase their spending as their income grows. Clinical psychologist Sabrina Romanoff and budgeting coach Saprina Allen shed light on this issue. Romanoff suggests that people have benchmarks that trigger increased spending when reached, such as a promotion or a certain age. This often leads to prioritizing present happiness over future savings. The sense of immediate gratification trumps the long-term security of financial cushioning.

The Invisible Line: Essential and Indulgent Expenses

Allen draws a significant distinction between indulgent spending and essential expenses that people often forgo when living paycheck to paycheck. These include necessities such as car maintenance and healthcare. However, stagnant incomes and escalating living costs prevent many from setting aside savings. This lack of financial buffer makes them susceptible to high-interest credit card debt, particularly during emergencies.

Surviving the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Life: Expert Advice

Experts advise maintaining an emergency fund with three to six months of living expenses to alleviate this precarious financial situation. More importantly, they underscore the need for a delicate balance between enjoying life and preparing for the future. While it’s essential to live in the present, it’s equally significant to secure one’s financial future. The overarching advice is clear: ensure a buffer for emergencies, avoid unnecessary debt, and pursue a lifestyle that’s not only fulfilling but also financially sustainable.

0
Economy United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Maharashtra Labour Department Issues Notice to TCS Over Alleged Unfair Transfer Practices

By Dil Bar Irshad

BRICS Economic Alliance Ushers in Historic Expansion with Five New Members in 2024

By Wojciech Zylm

Opinium Poll Unveils Public Discontent Over Brexit Implications

By BNN Correspondents

Zambia's Path Out of Poverty: A Leap in GDP Growth

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Potential Interest Rate Decrease Forecasted; Credit Availability to Re ...
@Business · 10 mins
Potential Interest Rate Decrease Forecasted; Credit Availability to Re ...
heart comment 0
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Steadfast Pursuit of Key Reforms

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Steadfast Pursuit of Key Reforms
New Year’s Celebrations in China Signal Positive Trend in Economic Recovery

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Year's Celebrations in China Signal Positive Trend in Economic Recovery
Farmers of Chhuzom Gear Up for Organic Revolution

By Geeta Pillai

Farmers of Chhuzom Gear Up for Organic Revolution
Latest Headlines
World News
Africa in 2024: A Year of Transformation and Challenges
42 seconds
Africa in 2024: A Year of Transformation and Challenges
Turkey Gears Up for High-Stakes Local Elections
2 mins
Turkey Gears Up for High-Stakes Local Elections
Sudan's Political Crisis: A Ray of Hope as Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians
3 mins
Sudan's Political Crisis: A Ray of Hope as Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians
Opinium Poll Unveils Public Discontent Over Brexit Implications
4 mins
Opinium Poll Unveils Public Discontent Over Brexit Implications
Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake as US Braces for Political Volatility
5 mins
Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake as US Braces for Political Volatility
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Key Component of Netanyahu's Judicial Reform
5 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Key Component of Netanyahu's Judicial Reform
2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts
7 mins
2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts
Salah's Stupendous Performance Secures Liverpool's Win Against Newcastle
8 mins
Salah's Stupendous Performance Secures Liverpool's Win Against Newcastle
Epstein Case Reignites Debate with Expected Release of Court Documents
10 mins
Epstein Case Reignites Debate with Expected Release of Court Documents
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app