Living on the Edge: Homes Threatened by Worsening Landslide in Moon Township

In the peaceful Sonoma Ridge development, tucked away in the picturesque Moon Township, Pennsylvania, the tranquility is shattered by a looming disaster. Two homeowners on Stags Leap Lane are living on the edge, quite literally. A menacing landslide, which has been deteriorating over time, now threatens the very foundations of their homes. The landslide has already made its presence felt by closing off a section of the crucial Beaver Grade Road, located beneath this development.

Unheeded Warnings

Alarm bells about the landslide had been ringing for over a year, but sadly, fell on deaf ears. Both the township and the homeowners' association (HOA) were apprised of the impending crisis as early as 2022, by the very homeowners now facing evacuation. Regrettably, no concrete action was taken to curb the landslide or bolster the area.

The Houses on the Precipice

The township manager, Dawn Lane, revealed that the homes were constructed on fill and are now precariously close to the landslide - a mere 20 feet away. The situation is so dire that geotechnical engineers have advised the homeowners to evacuate for their safety. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is battling the odds to stabilize the slope along Beaver Grade Road, but the looming landslide remains a formidable adversary.

Facing the Consequences

As the ground beneath their homes crumbles, the homeowners find themselves in a precarious situation. Their plight is compounded by the fact that the damage caused by the landslide is not typically covered by insurance. They are solely responsible for their properties and bear the brunt of this natural disaster. The township, unfortunately, lacks the funds to assist these beleaguered homeowners, but is exploring options for federal and state FEMA funding.

As the homeowners clutch at straws, the issue of the landslide and its devastating impact is slated to be addressed at an upcoming board meeting. But the question remains - how long before the ground beneath these homes gives way?