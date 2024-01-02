en English
Business

Livermore Makes Cost-Effective Tech Switch, Fidium Fiber Expands, and Fusion Energy Breakthrough

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:15 pm EST
Livermore Makes Cost-Effective Tech Switch, Fidium Fiber Expands, and Fusion Energy Breakthrough

In a move to manage town expenses efficiently, the Selectpersons of Livermore have opted to switch their technology service provider. Formerly partnered with Expenet Technologies, the town will now be working with Kyocera Document Solutions. Expenet Technologies had estimated the cost of a new server between $12,000 and $15,000, while the quote offered by Kyocera was approximately $8,500 for the same service. With offices in Portland and Augusta among other locations, Kyocera’s more affordable and consolidated services tipped the scales in their favor.

A Raise for Deputy Town Clerk

Signifying her one-year anniversary with the town, the Selectpersons approved a raise for Deputy Town Clerk, Michelle Bernier. The raise of one dollar increased her pay to $18.75 an hour, bringing her salary in line with that of the former deputy town clerk, Jean Tardif.

Expansion of Fidium Fiber Services

In other news, Fidium Fiber, a brand from Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, is set to expand its services to more than 6,800 homes and businesses in Livermore, Wilton, Chesterville, Dixfield, Fayette, and Jay regions. The expansion, starting on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, will bring symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service to the community.

Breakthrough in Fusion Energy

On a related note, nuclear scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have made a significant leap forward in the race to solve the climate crisis. They have achieved fusion ignition at least three times this year, marking a significant progress towards limitless quantities of clean energy. The National Ignition Facility’s successful creation of fusion energy at multi-megajoule levels indicates the potential for a net gain in energy production.

Business United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

