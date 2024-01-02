Livermore Makes Cost-Effective Tech Switch, Fidium Fiber Expands, and Fusion Energy Breakthrough

In a move to manage town expenses efficiently, the Selectpersons of Livermore have opted to switch their technology service provider. Formerly partnered with Expenet Technologies, the town will now be working with Kyocera Document Solutions. Expenet Technologies had estimated the cost of a new server between $12,000 and $15,000, while the quote offered by Kyocera was approximately $8,500 for the same service. With offices in Portland and Augusta among other locations, Kyocera’s more affordable and consolidated services tipped the scales in their favor.

A Raise for Deputy Town Clerk

Signifying her one-year anniversary with the town, the Selectpersons approved a raise for Deputy Town Clerk, Michelle Bernier. The raise of one dollar increased her pay to $18.75 an hour, bringing her salary in line with that of the former deputy town clerk, Jean Tardif.

Expansion of Fidium Fiber Services

In other news, Fidium Fiber, a brand from Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, is set to expand its services to more than 6,800 homes and businesses in Livermore, Wilton, Chesterville, Dixfield, Fayette, and Jay regions. The expansion, starting on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, will bring symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service to the community.

Breakthrough in Fusion Energy

On a related note, nuclear scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have made a significant leap forward in the race to solve the climate crisis. They have achieved fusion ignition at least three times this year, marking a significant progress towards limitless quantities of clean energy. The National Ignition Facility’s successful creation of fusion energy at multi-megajoule levels indicates the potential for a net gain in energy production.