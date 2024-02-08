Live Nation's Valentine's Day Buy-One, Get-One-Free Ticket Promotion in Indianapolis

As Valentine's Day approaches, concert promoter Live Nation is offering music and comedy lovers in the Indianapolis area a sweet deal. The promotion, launched in celebration of the day devoted to love and togetherness, offers a buy-one, get-one-free ticket deal for 38 select performances across various genres.

A Symphony of Love and Laughter

The participating venues in this special promotion are Old National Centre, Everwise Amphitheater, and Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Notable artists and shows included in the offer feature a diverse range of acts, from the soulful melodies of Janet Jackson to the heavy metal anthems of Judas Priest. Country music fans will also have the chance to enjoy Tim McGraw's heartfelt tunes, while fans of classic entertainment can take in the timeless charm of Wayne Newton.

Comedy enthusiasts will find delight in the sharp wit and humor of Kathy Griffin, and families can join in the fun with the ever-popular Paw Patrol Live! Performances by the band O.A.R. will also be part of the promotion, providing fans with a unique blend of rock, pop, and reggae.

Indianapolis' Musical Valentine

With major tours by iconic bands like the Rolling Stones and Metallica bypassing Indianapolis in 2024, Live Nation's Valentine's Day promotion comes as a breath of fresh air for fans who might otherwise miss out on seeing their favorite performers live.

Rory Appleton, the pop culture reporter at IndyStar, shared the details of this exciting offer. "This promotion is a wonderful opportunity for concertgoers to create unforgettable memories with their loved ones while enjoying the talents of some of the most renowned artists in the industry," he said.

Time-Limited Offer

The buy-one, get-one-free ticket deal is a limited-time offer, concluding at 11:59 p.m. on February 16. Interested fans can find more details and the full list of shows, along with ticketing information, on the dedicated Ticketmaster partners website at shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/valentines-day-BOGO.

As the countdown to Valentine's Day begins, music and comedy lovers in Indianapolis can look forward to a harmonious celebration, thanks to Live Nation's generous promotion. With a diverse lineup of performances and the chance to share the experience with a loved one, this Valentine's Day is set to be an unforgettable one for concertgoers in the city.

For further inquiries, Rory Appleton can be reached at IndyStar.

This Valentine's Day, let the music play on and the laughter fill the air, as Live Nation invites concertgoers in Indianapolis to celebrate the best of human connection through the universal language of music and comedy.