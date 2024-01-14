en English
China

Liu Jianchao’s U.S. Visit Marks Key Diplomatic Engagement

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:03 am EST
Liu Jianchao’s U.S. Visit Marks Key Diplomatic Engagement

Senior Chinese diplomat and head of the International Relations Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Liu Jianchao, has successfully wrapped up a significant six-day visit to the United States. The diplomatic expedition, marked by comprehensive discussions on China’s development, China-U.S. relations, and global governance, has led to affirmative commitments from both nations to uphold and act upon key agreements initiated by their state leaders. The shared objective is to foster a stable, sound, and lasting development of bilateral relations.

High-Level Engagement and Dialogue

Throughout his visit, Liu engaged with prominent figures across a wide spectrum of U.S. governance and society. His interactions spanned from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, to bipartisan senators and representatives, and even San Francisco Mayor London Breed. Additionally, Liu connected with significant individuals from the U.S. financial and business sectors, as well as influential members of think-tanks and media outlets.

Addressing Key Bilateral Issues

One of the key agendas during Liu’s meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken was the escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, especially in the wake of Taiwan’s presidential election. Liu reassured the U.S. that China does not seek war or intend to disrupt the world order, potentially indicating a shift away from the aggressive ‘wolf-warrior’ diplomacy. Both leaders also deliberated over U.S. support for Taiwan and the possibility of a state visit by Japan’s prime minister.

Establishing Future Cooperation

Liu and Blinken expressed readiness to contribute to the implementation of the consensus achieved during the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden in November 2023. Liu emphasized the necessity for both China and the U.S. to move towards each other for the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of their relations. They also exchanged views on various international and regional issues.

Further amplifying the diplomatic nature of his visit, Liu also met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. A noteworthy part of his agenda was his participation in a special seminar as part of the China-U.S. 1.5 Track Dialogue and his speech at the esteemed U.S. Council on Foreign Relations.

In conclusion, Liu Jianchao’s visit to the U.S. signifies a crucial step in maintaining dialogue and strengthening cooperation between the two global powers. His engagements during this visit underscore the shared commitment to fostering stable and lasting bilateral relations, while also addressing key global issues.

China International Relations United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

