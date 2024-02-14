Little Shop of Horrors: Ford's Theatre Revives the Cult Classic with a 20% Discount Offer

A carnivorous plant, a hapless florist, and the wild ride of Skid Row - Ford's Theatre brings the cult classic 'Little Shop of Horrors' back to life from March 15 to May 18, 2024. With a special 20% discount offer using code 'DDCSHOP20', this sci-fi horror comedy love story promises a rock musical experience like no other.

A Little Shop with Big Bite

Step into the world of Seymour Krelborn, a down-on-his-luck florist who stumbles upon a mysterious plant with an insatiable appetite. As Audrey II grows in size and hunger, Seymour's life takes a dramatic turn, leading him through a thrilling path of love, ambition, and dark secrets.

Skid Row's Symphony of Hope and Horror

Directed by Kevin S. McAllister, 'Little Shop of Horrors' brings together an electrifying cast to create a mesmerizing spectacle on stage. Featuring memorable tunes and captivating performances, this Broadway hit explores the complexities of human nature while delivering a delightful dose of humor.

Tickets and Special Offers

Ford's Theatre invites you to join the residents of Skid Row and witness the unforgettable tale of Seymour and Audrey II. Tickets are now available for the show, which runs from March 15 to May 18, 2024. Don't miss out on the exclusive 20% discount offer using code 'DDCSHOP20'.

