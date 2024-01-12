Little Rock School District Grapples with Budget Deficit, Proposes Significant Cuts

The Little Rock School District (LRSD) in Arkansas is grappling with a hefty $6.9 million deficit from the previous year. This financial crunch has spurred the district into action, drafting an aggressive budget reduction plan aimed at trimming the fat by $15 million in expenses.

Reining in Finances

The draft budget plan is far-reaching. Among the proposed measures is the closure of Little Rock West, a move that will undoubtedly send ripples through the local community. Additionally, the plan includes a reduction in both school-based and district office positions. The specifics of these reductions, however, remain undisclosed. The LRSD board meeting, where this plan was discussed, left many questions unanswered regarding which positions would face the chopping block.

Decisions in the Pipeline

Superintendent Jermall Wright stated that the plan is still a work in progress. Factors including course selection and master scheduling are weighing heavily on the final decisions regarding position cuts. The board is set to review a detailed list of positions earmarked for cuts on January 25. The proposed reductions mainly target teachers, paraprofessionals, and secretarial positions. There is a concerted effort to eliminate current vacant positions and those based on enrollment and scheduling needs.

Change is Coming

The district is also considering a schedule change in middle schools. The shift from block schedules to a seven-period day could potentially save the district $1 million and affect 11 positions. The final scheduling decision is slated for March, with the announcement of the affected positions to follow in April.

Academic Impact

Board members have expressed concerns about the potential impact of these budget cuts on academics. Superintendent Wright, however, has sought to allay these fears, stating that the proposed changes are also viewed favorably from an academic standpoint. It remains to be seen how these changes will shape the educational landscape in Little Rock, but one thing is certain – change is on the horizon.