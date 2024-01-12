en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Little Rock School District Grapples with Budget Deficit, Proposes Significant Cuts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST
Little Rock School District Grapples with Budget Deficit, Proposes Significant Cuts

The Little Rock School District (LRSD) in Arkansas is grappling with a hefty $6.9 million deficit from the previous year. This financial crunch has spurred the district into action, drafting an aggressive budget reduction plan aimed at trimming the fat by $15 million in expenses.

Reining in Finances

The draft budget plan is far-reaching. Among the proposed measures is the closure of Little Rock West, a move that will undoubtedly send ripples through the local community. Additionally, the plan includes a reduction in both school-based and district office positions. The specifics of these reductions, however, remain undisclosed. The LRSD board meeting, where this plan was discussed, left many questions unanswered regarding which positions would face the chopping block.

Decisions in the Pipeline

Superintendent Jermall Wright stated that the plan is still a work in progress. Factors including course selection and master scheduling are weighing heavily on the final decisions regarding position cuts. The board is set to review a detailed list of positions earmarked for cuts on January 25. The proposed reductions mainly target teachers, paraprofessionals, and secretarial positions. There is a concerted effort to eliminate current vacant positions and those based on enrollment and scheduling needs.

Change is Coming

The district is also considering a schedule change in middle schools. The shift from block schedules to a seven-period day could potentially save the district $1 million and affect 11 positions. The final scheduling decision is slated for March, with the announcement of the affected positions to follow in April.

Academic Impact

Board members have expressed concerns about the potential impact of these budget cuts on academics. Superintendent Wright, however, has sought to allay these fears, stating that the proposed changes are also viewed favorably from an academic standpoint. It remains to be seen how these changes will shape the educational landscape in Little Rock, but one thing is certain – change is on the horizon.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
4 mins ago
Universities UK Chief Warns Against Policies Discouraging International Students
In an alarming revelation, Vivienne Stern, Chief Executive of Universities UK, has cast a spotlight on the potentially detrimental policies of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government. These policies, Stern warns, are discouraging international students from pursuing their academic aspirations in the United Kingdom. The policy of chief concern is the government’s Dependant Visa Ban. Enforced
Universities UK Chief Warns Against Policies Discouraging International Students
New Laureates to Join JA Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame
17 mins ago
New Laureates to Join JA Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame
Severe Weather Forces Suspension of Non-Essential Operations at University of Nevada, Reno
23 mins ago
Severe Weather Forces Suspension of Non-Essential Operations at University of Nevada, Reno
Kentucky's Top Teacher Returns to Classroom Amidst School Violence Concerns
9 mins ago
Kentucky's Top Teacher Returns to Classroom Amidst School Violence Concerns
Mean Girls Revisited: A Discussion on Bullying and Media Influence
14 mins ago
Mean Girls Revisited: A Discussion on Bullying and Media Influence
STEAM Saturdays at NewBo City Market: A Symphony of Learning with West Music's Instrument Petting Zoo
15 mins ago
STEAM Saturdays at NewBo City Market: A Symphony of Learning with West Music's Instrument Petting Zoo
Latest Headlines
World News
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
56 seconds
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
1 min
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
2 mins
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
2 mins
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
3 mins
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
3 mins
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
Unexpected NFL Exposure for Vidler's Store, Hochul's Swimming Anecdote, and a Judge's Support for the Bills
4 mins
Unexpected NFL Exposure for Vidler's Store, Hochul's Swimming Anecdote, and a Judge's Support for the Bills
Providence Health System to Close Outpatient Labs in California
4 mins
Providence Health System to Close Outpatient Labs in California
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
5 mins
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app