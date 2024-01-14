en English
Society

Little Rock Partners with ‘The Van’ to Shelter Homeless Amid Cold Snap

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:07 am EST
Little Rock Partners with 'The Van' to Shelter Homeless Amid Cold Snap

As winter’s icy fingers grip Little Rock, Arkansas, a beacon of warmth and shelter arises for those braving the harsh outdoors. In a heartening collaborative act, the city has joined forces with the homeless outreach organization ‘The Van’ to provide an emergency shelter for the homeless. The East Little Rock Community Center steps into this pivotal role, opening its doors to offer food, warmth, and a safe haven from the biting cold.

Defying the Cold: A Safe Refuge

Aaron Reddin, the founder of ‘The Van,’ underscores the criticality of safe alternatives during frigid weather. He outlines the grim reality faced by the homeless, the threat of frostbite, which he has witnessed leading to the loss of digits and limbs. ‘The Van’ operates as a mobile lifeline, aiming to fulfill the immediate necessities of unsheltered Arkansans, wherever they might be.

A Warm Embrace Extends Beyond Little Rock

This initiative for the provision of warming centers extends its reach beyond Little Rock’s confines. Other Arkansas communities, including Jacksonville, Conway, Saline County, Benton, Bryant, and Hot Springs, have followed suit, setting up similar life-saving facilities. The warming center at the East Little Rock Community Center offers its services on January 13 and 14 from 9 AM to 6 PM, and overnight shelter services commence from January 13 at 6 PM.

Impactful Measures: A Drop in Deaths

Reddin cites a notable decrease in deaths due to exposure, attributing this positive trend to the increased availability of warming centers and shelters. These sanctuaries provide more than warmth; they offer a lifeline to those for whom every winter’s night is a battle against the elements.

Society United States Weather
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

