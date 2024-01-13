en English
Disaster

Little Falls Residents Weather Storm Aftermath, Seek Long-Term Solutions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Little Falls Residents Weather Storm Aftermath, Seek Long-Term Solutions

In Little Falls, New Jersey, residents are grappling with the aftermath of a severe storm that brought heavy rainfall, with the threat of further downpours looming. Among these residents is Nart Bachkhaz, who is battling the distress and damage caused by consecutive floods in his home. As the Passaic River overflows, the ripple effects are felt in various regions, including Paterson and Wayne, manifesting in disruptions like deserted vehicles on flooded roads.

The Distress of Repeated Flooding

Bachkhaz, a resident who has had the misfortune of experiencing three major floods in the past decade, shared his frustration over dealing with the repeated damage. The recent flood claimed his appliances, leading to substantial financial loss. However, it’s the emotional toll that he cites as the most devastating impact of the floods. In his words, the anxiety of anticipating the next flood has become a constant dark shadow over his life.

Governor’s Response

Recognizing the severity of the situation, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy toured the impacted areas and acknowledged the breadth of the damage. In an effort to provide some respite to the distressed residents, Governor Murphy announced the allocation of $10 million in federal funding. This substantial monetary support is aimed at assisting residents in elevating their homes, a measure that is expected to mitigate the impact of future storms and provide a semblance of security to those living in fear of the next downpour.

Seeking Long-Term Solutions

Despite the daunting challenges, Bachkhaz is not ready to surrender his home to the relentless floods. He voiced his hopes for a long-term solution to the incessant flooding crisis that plagues his community. The residents of Little Falls are seeking more than just a band-aid fix—they are yearning for a comprehensive plan that will put an end to their fears and secure their homes against future storm threats. In the meantime, the Little Falls police department has established a shelter at the Civic Center, offering a temporary haven for those hit hardest by the floods.

Disaster United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

