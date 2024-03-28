Little Big Town, Sugarland Reunite for Epic 2024 CMT Awards Performance

Music powerhouses Little Big Town and Sugarland are poised to deliver an electrifying performance at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, marking a notable reunion on this grand stage since their memorable 2013 collaboration. Set to air live from Austin, Texas, on April 7, this year's ceremony promises a world premiere performance that has fans eagerly anticipating the event. With both groups having a rich history with the CMT Music Awards, their upcoming performance is generating significant buzz and excitement among country music enthusiasts.

Anticipated Reunion and Performance Slate

The announcement, made during a March Madness game broadcast, has set the stage for a highly anticipated collaboration between Little Big Town and Sugarland at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. Having last shared this stage in 2013, the two groups are set to perform a yet-to-be-announced song, adding to the excitement surrounding the event. The awards show will also feature performances from top artists such as Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, and Kelsea Ballerini, this year's host, showcasing the depth of talent in this year's lineup.

Awards and Nominations

Little Big Town and Sugarland are no strangers to the CMT Music Awards, with both groups having a significant history of nominations and awards. Little Big Town holds the record for the most 'group video of the year' nominations, while Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles was awarded the ceremony's first-ever CMT Equal Play Award in 2020 for her activism. This year's nominations include a diverse group of artists, highlighting the wide range of talent within the country music industry.

Preparations and Expectations

As the 2024 CMT Music Awards approaches, preparations are in full swing, with artists and hosts alike gearing up for an unforgettable night. Kelsea Ballerini, returning as host for the fourth time, shared her excitement and the light-hearted atmosphere of the awards, emphasizing the event's nature as a big reunion for the country music community. With the awards set to take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and broadcast on CBS and Paramount+, expectations are high for a night filled with stellar performances and memorable moments.