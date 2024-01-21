LiTHOS Energy Unveils New Processing Facility, Ushers in Greener Lithium Extraction

LiTHOS Energy Ltd, an avant-garde in sustainable lithium production, has magnified its processing capacities with a freshly commissioned 55,000 sq ft complex in Bessemer, Alabama. The facility, equipped with LiTHOS' patent-pending AcQUA technology, sets a new paradigm in lithium extraction by obviating the use of evaporation ponds. The technology is poised to unlock higher yields of lithium from continental brine resources, swiftly and economically, to meet the burgeoning global demands spurred by the electrification wave and the ascendancy of electric vehicles and solar power storage solutions.

AcQUA Technology: A Game Changer in Lithium Extraction

The AcQUA technology, still in its patent-pending stage, promises to revolutionize the conventional lithium extraction methods, primarily by dispensing with the need for evaporation ponds. This bold move not only makes the process more environmentally friendly but also holds the potential to extract higher amounts of lithium from continental brine resources, quickly and at a substantially lower cost. With this technology in place, LiTHOS is on track to become a global standard-bearer in economically efficient, sustainable lithium production.

Scott Taylor Foresees Expedited Sales Process

Scott Taylor, CEO of LiTHOS, has expressed his excitement about the enhanced capacity to process customer brines, which he believes will hasten the sales process. The Alabama facility, together with a similar facility in Denver, is actively processing brines from the largest Salars in Chile and Argentina, as well as the Smackover reservoir in the Southeastern United States. In an effort to expand its market footprint, LiTHOS has also entered into a contract with OGIB Corporate Bulletin, paying $120,000 for a year's worth of exposure through articles and material publication.

Forward-Looking Statements Reflect Optimism Amid Risks

The forward-looking statements in the press release reflect LiTHOS' optimistic stance on its position in sustainable lithium production and foresee an increase in facility capacity. But they are also candid in acknowledging the risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's performance. These include economic conditions, labour shortages, inflation, and the overall global financial climate. However, the company's commitment to sustainable practices and its innovative extraction technology offer hope that it is well-positioned to navigate these challenges.