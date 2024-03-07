Lisbon Man Arrested for Harassment and Stalking in Mahoning County, Faces Multiple Charges

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals apprehended 40-year-old Dustin Andric from Lisbon, following accusations of harassment towards a woman and a man in Mahoning County, escalating fears of stalking. Now detained in the Mahoning County Jail, Andric faces a series of charges across multiple jurisdictions, highlighting a troubling pattern of behavior.

Chronology of Harassment

According to the Beaver Township Police Department, the situation began on February 16, when Andric reportedly sent numerous messages and voicemails to the female victim, using blocked and private numbers to conceal his identity. His alarming messages included threats of physical harm, notably telling the woman she was going to make him "wreck another f**** truck." The harassment didn't stop with her; Andric also started contacting a man with whom the victims are acquainted, under the guise of wanting to talk. Despite the man reporting no direct threats, the intent to intimidate was clear, spurring the victims to pursue charges against Andric, fearing for their safety.

Escalation and Legal Action

The situation escalated when, on February 23, the police were alerted to texts from Andric to one of the victims, threatening physical harm and implying vehicular assault if they did not comply with his demands. This was followed by an incident on February 27, where Andric tried to confront the male victim at his workplace, further demonstrating his refusal to respect boundaries and legal orders. These incidents have led to Andric facing several charges, including telephone harassment, violating a protection order, menacing by stalking in Beaver Township, and aggravated menacing in Boardman. Moreover, he has pending charges in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas, painting a comprehensive picture of his alleged criminal activities.

Broader Implications

This case shines a light on the broader issues of harassment and stalking, underscoring the importance of legal intervention in protecting individuals from potential harm. The charges against Andric in multiple jurisdictions reflect a systemic challenge in addressing and preventing such behavior, raising questions about the efficacy of current protective measures and the need for a more coordinated response. As this case progresses, it will likely serve as a benchmark for similar cases, potentially influencing future legal and community responses to harassment and stalking.