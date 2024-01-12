Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd Sued by Former Employees for Wrongful Termination

Reality television stars and restaurateurs, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, are at the center of a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by former bartenders at their upscale establishment, TomTom Restaurant & Bar. The bartenders, who were employed at the restaurant from May to December 2022, allege that they were subjected to unsanitary working conditions, including persistent sewage issues in the employee area, and were victims of California labor law violations and harassment.

Claims of Unsanitary Conditions and Labor Law Violations

According to the lawsuit, the bartenders claim that they were fired in retaliation for raising concerns about the unsavory working conditions. They allege that they had to grapple with frequent sewage problems in the staff areas, which not only created an unhealthy working environment but were also clear violations of sanitation standards. Alongside this, the lawsuit also accuses Vanderpump and Todd of rampant violations of California labor laws, further contributing to the unsafe and unjust conditions the employees had to endure.

Allegations of Defamation and Blacklisting

One of the bartenders has also accused the Vanderpump couple of defamation. He claims that after his termination, Vanderpump and Todd defamed him to future employers, damaging his professional reputation and character. This alleged blacklisting has caused significant harm to his career, a situation he blames squarely on the Vanderpumps’ actions.

Corroborating Accounts and Vanderpump’s Controversial History

The lawsuit’s allegations of uncleanliness and poor service in Vanderpump’s establishments, including TomTom, are supported by accounts from visitors. These accounts, coupled with Lisa Vanderpump’s controversial history—including her departure from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid allegations of selling stories to the press—suggest a pattern of behavior that could potentially lend weight to the bartenders’ claims. As the 11th season premiere of Vanderpump Rules approaches, speculation is rife about whether the alleged conditions at TomTom will be depicted on the show.