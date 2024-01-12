Lisa Marie Presley: An Unfinished Memoir and a Legacy of Financial Complexity

Born to the king of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Lisa Marie Presley’s life was anything but ordinary. Inheriting her father’s fortune valued at $5 million in 1977, which grew to a staggering $100 million by 1990, equivalent to $220 million today, her financial journey was marked by towering peaks and deep troughs.

A Wealthy Inheritance and Financial Challenges

Presley’s financial situation was far less stable, marred by alleged mismanagement and a penchant for lavish expenditure. By the time of her death in 2023, her net worth had dwindled to $11 million. Lisa had to grapple with a variety of financial challenges, including a depleted trust fund and a $20 million debt burdening her estate in 2003.

Her 2018 divorce from Michael Lockwood brought to light a staggering $16 million in debts. Additionally, she held three life insurance policies with a combined value of $35 million, earmarked for her daughters.

Legal Battles Over Inheritance

After Lisa’s passing, Priscilla, her mother, contested her 2016 will amendment, which had excluded Priscilla and appointed Lisa’s children as trustees. A settlement was reached in May 2023, focusing mainly on the allocation of the life insurance payments.

Personal Life and Career Endeavors

Lisa’s personal life was as tumultuous as her financial journey. She married several times, with her union with pop icon Michael Jackson garnering significant attention. Her final marriage to Michael Lockwood ended amidst serious allegations of child pornography.

In her career, Lisa released three albums and collaborated with various artists, adding another layer to her complex legacy.

Estate Holdings and Financial Decline

Financially, Lisa’s estate comprised a 15% share of the revenue from Elvis Presley Enterprises and ownership of the iconic Graceland. Her financial downfall was partly attributed to her spending habits and a $100 million deal involving the sale of 85% of Elvis Presley Enterprises in 2005.

Presley subsequently sued her business manager for mismanagement, while he retorted that her extravagant spending was the real cause of the losses. Despite the financial challenges and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lisa retained an 85% stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises and full ownership of Graceland at her death.

In a posthumous twist, Lisa Marie Presley’s unfinished memoir, scheduled to be published in autumn, is being completed by her eldest daughter Riley Keough. Providing an intimate look into her life, it promises to shed light on her relationships with her parents and her high-profile marriages.