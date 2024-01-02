Liquidia Corporation to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Liquidia Corporation, a NASDAQ-listed company, recently announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Roger Jeffs, will be presenting at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The event is set to unfold on January 10, 2024, with Dr. Jeffs’ presentation commencing at 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time, equivalent to 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference will be hosted by the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, California.

Liquidia Corporation and its Healthcare Vision

As a leading name in the healthcare sector, Liquidia Corporation is extensively involved in the development and commercialization of products targeted at pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its proprietary PRINT® Technology. The company’s commitment to healthcare innovation and superior patient care is illustrated by its product portfolio, which includes YUTREPIATM (treprostinil) inhalation powder. This is a treatment option for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Accessible Presentation for Global Audience

In a move that extends the event’s reach, Liquidia Corporation has ensured that Dr. Jeffs’ presentation will be accessible via a live audio-only webcast. This can be accessed on the ‘Investors’ page of the company’s website. Furthermore, acknowledging that not everyone will be able to attend the live presentation, the company has made provisions for a replay and transcript of the presentation. These will be available on the company’s website for at least 30 days subsequent to the event.

Looking to the Future

Dr. Roger Jeffs’ presentation at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is expected to be a significant event in the company’s calendar, offering insights into the company’s strategic direction and vision for the future. This momentous occasion not only signifies Liquidia Corporation’s stature within the healthcare sector, but also underscores the company’s relentless pursuit of innovative healthcare solutions that can transform patient lives across the globe.