Lionheart Theatre Presents 'Love, Sex, and the I.R.S.': A Night of Laughter and Nostalgia

Lionheart Theatre is gearing up for its latest production, 'Love, Sex, and the I.R.S.,' a comedic play that promises to blend the hilarity of 'I Love Lucy' with the zany adventures of 'Some Like It Hot.' According to Tanya Gilmer, Lionheart's Founder and Producing Artistic Director, this production is set to captivate audiences with its fast-paced farce, complete with a talented cast, eye-catching 70s costumes, and a uniquely decorated set. Gilmer's enthusiasm for offering a memorable night of live theatre is palpable as she anticipates the audience's reaction.