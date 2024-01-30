Lionel Richie Unveils the Tumultuous Journey of Creating 'We Are the World'

In the heart of the 1980s, a group of the world's most influential musicians embarked on an audacious project to create a charity single that would resonate globally. Spearheaded by the likes of Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, and Stevie Wonder, the project soon ballooned into a gargantuan endeavor. The end product, 'We Are the World', became a hallmark of philanthropic efforts in the music industry and an iconic symbol of unity in a world torn apart by disparity.

The Birth of a Global Anthem

At the age of 74, Richie opened up about the trials and tribulations of bringing to life this colossal project during the premiere of 'The Greatest Night In Pop' on Netflix. As he revealed, the initial plan was relatively modest; a collaboration between himself, Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, and Stevie Wonder. However, the project rapidly expanded as more artists jumped on board, including the likes of Bruce Springsteen, even before a song had been composed. The pressure, as Richie puts it, was akin to having a 'heart attack.'

An Era Before Instant Communication

One of the most significant hurdles was the logistics of the era. In a time long before internet-enabled instant communication, the participants had to rely on cassettes of the song sent through mail. Despite the logistical nightmares, the project soared, culminating in a recording that featured a stellar lineup of artists. Names like Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Ray Charles, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, and Bruce Springsteen graced the ensemble, creating a tapestry of voices that spanned the breadth of the music industry.

A Classic Born Amidst Chaos

However, there were notable absences. Prince, for one, was a glaring omission. Richie hints at a sense of regret at the Purple One's absence from this monumental project. Yet, amidst all the chaos, a classic was born. 'We Are the World' became an instant hit, reverberating around the globe with its message of unity and charity. Even to this day, Richie humorously admits to not fully comprehending how they managed to pull off such a feat.

The documentary 'The Greatest Night in Pop', available for streaming on Netflix, gives fans and music historians alike a rare glimpse into the making of this iconic song. It's an ode to an era of music that was as much about creating art as it was about making a statement. And in the case of 'We Are the World', that statement was loud, clear, and filled with hope.