Lion Cub's Cookies Unveils Second Store in Central Ohio, Celebrates with Free Treats

Lion Cub's Cookies, a local bakery acclaimed for its ooey-gooey cookies, is set to expand its footprint with a new storefront at 7105 N. High St. in Worthington, central Ohio. Following the roaring success of its original location in Grandview Heights, the brand is poised to open its doors on March 8, offering free cookies to all guests and special goodie bags to the first 100 attendees.

From Pop-Up to Pandemic Pivot

Starting as a pop-up shop in 2019, Lion Cub's Cookies quickly became a local favorite, leading to a successful transition to a delivery-only model during the COVID-19 pandemic. This strategic pivot allowed the brand to sustain operations and even fund the opening of its first physical location in Grandview Heights through a crowdfunding campaign that reached its goal within 30 hours. The Grandview store, known for its adherence to quality and freshness with a strict two-hour rule for its baked goods, has won the title of Columbus's best cookie for two consecutive years.

Expanding Sweetness

The new Worthington location marks a significant milestone for Lion Cub's Cookies as it seeks to cater to a broader audience in central Ohio. The store will feature the brand's signature flavors, including chocolate chip, cookies 'n cream, lava cake, puppy chow, and red velvet white chocolate. Like its predecessor, the Worthington store will continue the tradition of donating cookies not sold within two hours of baking to charities, organizations, and food banks, reinforcing the brand's commitment to community support and sustainability.

Grand Opening Festivities

The grand opening event scheduled for March 8 at noon promises to be a delightful occasion for cookie enthusiasts and the local community. In addition to offering free cookies to every guest, the first 100 attendees will receive goodie bags, making the event a sweet deal for early birds. With its extended operational hours from Tuesday to Saturday and a special Sunday schedule, the new Worthington store is ready to serve up delectable treats to its patrons.

As Lion Cub's Cookies embarks on this new chapter, the expansion not only signifies the brand's remarkable growth but also highlights the enduring appeal of high-quality, freshly baked cookies. The opening of the second store in Worthington is a testament to the community's support and the universal love for comfort food, promising a bright future for this beloved local bakery.