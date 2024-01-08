en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Linklaters Bolsters M&A Market Presence with Strategic Hires

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Linklaters Bolsters M&A Market Presence with Strategic Hires

Linklaters, a global law firm of high repute, is on the brink of a significant expansion with the recruitment of a top-tier mergers and acquisitions (M&A) team. The team is set to be led by George A. Casey, an influential dealmaker with a sterling reputation in the legal industry. Commencing January 16, Casey and his team will join the firm’s New York office, a move that anticipates bolstering Linklaters’ presence in the highly competitive M&A market of the region.

Linklaters’ Strategic Expansion

The hiring of Casey’s team is a strategic manifestation of Linklaters’ commitment to expanding its M&A practice and enhancing its service offerings to clients. This team, which includes Heiko Schiwek and Greg Gewirtz as Partners, Yiting Du as Counsel, Wendy Suh as a Senior Associate, and Michael Lomtevas as an Associate, brings with them a wealth of experience and expertise. Their advent is expected to fortify Linklaters’ market position and drive future growth within the sector.

George A. Casey: A Game-Changer

George A. Casey, with nearly three decades of experience, is a top-rated M&A practitioner. Joining Linklaters as a Partner and Global Co-Chair of Corporate, Casey’s role will be pivotal in leading the firm’s M&A operations. His proven track record in the industry is anticipated to be instrumental in guiding Linklaters’ strategic growth in the M&A market.

Continuing Growth Trajectory

This recruitment comes on the heels of Linklaters’ series of significant hires in the US over the past 18 months. These hires span across various legal verticals such as energy & infrastructure, financial regulation, capital markets, tax, executive compensation & employee benefits, environmental, and other areas that complement the firm’s corporate offering. The continued expansion underscores Linklaters’ strategic vision for growth and its commitment to delivering top-tier legal services.

0
Business United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
17 seconds ago
Bitfinex Announces Major Changes for UK Users in Compliance with New Regulations
In an unprecedented move, Bitfinex, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled significant operational modifications for its UK-based clientele in adherence to the nation’s evolving financial regulations. From January 10, 2024, Bitfinex will enforce measures that will deeply impact both individual and corporate clients, particularly existing individual customers and specific corporate clients who fail to meet
Bitfinex Announces Major Changes for UK Users in Compliance with New Regulations
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
14 mins ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
14 mins ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Alset and HWH International Complete Business Combination, New Ticker 'HWH' to List on Nasdaq
5 mins ago
Alset and HWH International Complete Business Combination, New Ticker 'HWH' to List on Nasdaq
Long Beach Business Journal Secures $25,000 Grant for Digital Transition
5 mins ago
Long Beach Business Journal Secures $25,000 Grant for Digital Transition
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
13 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Latest Headlines
World News
Kevin Smith Signs with New York Yankees for 2024 Season
41 seconds
Kevin Smith Signs with New York Yankees for 2024 Season
Scottish Golden Boot Winner: Journey, Success, and Life in Lebanon
41 seconds
Scottish Golden Boot Winner: Journey, Success, and Life in Lebanon
Stoke City Eyes Squad Reshuffle with Former Chelsea Midfielder on the Transfer List
44 seconds
Stoke City Eyes Squad Reshuffle with Former Chelsea Midfielder on the Transfer List
NYC Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Manhattan Bridge
12 mins
NYC Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Manhattan Bridge
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
13 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
14 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
14 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Iran's Aggression and Nuclear Advancements: A Shift in Global Power Dynamics
20 mins
Iran's Aggression and Nuclear Advancements: A Shift in Global Power Dynamics
Expert Cleaning Tips for a Healthier Bedroom and Better Sleep
21 mins
Expert Cleaning Tips for a Healthier Bedroom and Better Sleep
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
13 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
14 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
14 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
31 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
47 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app