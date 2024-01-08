Linklaters Bolsters M&A Market Presence with Strategic Hires

Linklaters, a global law firm of high repute, is on the brink of a significant expansion with the recruitment of a top-tier mergers and acquisitions (M&A) team. The team is set to be led by George A. Casey, an influential dealmaker with a sterling reputation in the legal industry. Commencing January 16, Casey and his team will join the firm’s New York office, a move that anticipates bolstering Linklaters’ presence in the highly competitive M&A market of the region.

Linklaters’ Strategic Expansion

The hiring of Casey’s team is a strategic manifestation of Linklaters’ commitment to expanding its M&A practice and enhancing its service offerings to clients. This team, which includes Heiko Schiwek and Greg Gewirtz as Partners, Yiting Du as Counsel, Wendy Suh as a Senior Associate, and Michael Lomtevas as an Associate, brings with them a wealth of experience and expertise. Their advent is expected to fortify Linklaters’ market position and drive future growth within the sector.

George A. Casey: A Game-Changer

George A. Casey, with nearly three decades of experience, is a top-rated M&A practitioner. Joining Linklaters as a Partner and Global Co-Chair of Corporate, Casey’s role will be pivotal in leading the firm’s M&A operations. His proven track record in the industry is anticipated to be instrumental in guiding Linklaters’ strategic growth in the M&A market.

Continuing Growth Trajectory

This recruitment comes on the heels of Linklaters’ series of significant hires in the US over the past 18 months. These hires span across various legal verticals such as energy & infrastructure, financial regulation, capital markets, tax, executive compensation & employee benefits, environmental, and other areas that complement the firm’s corporate offering. The continued expansion underscores Linklaters’ strategic vision for growth and its commitment to delivering top-tier legal services.