Business

Lindab Acquires Vicon, Triples US Sales and Doubles Global Reach

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
In a significant move, Lindab, a leading European manufacturer of machines for producing ventilation ducts, has announced the acquisition of its American counterpart, Vicon. This strategic manoeuvre is set to triple Lindab’s sales in the United States and double its global sales, marking a powerful expansion in the industry.

Strengthening Global Presence

Vicon, headquartered in Bohemia, New York, is well reputed for its vast range of machinery designed for the production of rectangular ventilation ducts. Its operations, based out of Pevely, Missouri, and Meadville, Pennsylvania, along with a network of about 20 distributors spread across the United States, provide a robust presence that will now be incorporated into Lindab’s reach.

Integrating Core Businesses

Lindab’s primary focus lies in the production of ventilation products for air distribution and air diffusion. A smaller portion of its revenue is generated through Spiro, a subsidiary that produces ventilation duct machines. With the recent acquisitions of Firmac and now Vicon, Lindab aims to consolidate these businesses to become a global leader in high-quality machines for manufacturing ventilation ducts.

Financial Implications and Future Prospects

The combined global sales of Lindab, Spiro, Firmac, and Vicon are projected to reach approximately 600 million SEK annually. The acquisition, financed entirely through Lindab’s own funds, is set to be finalized in the first quarter of 2024. Vicon’s management, including Managing Director Tim Walsh, will stay on board to continue driving the company’s growth. The four legal entities comprising Vicon, which has an annual sales figure of around 260 million SEK and an operating margin consistent with Lindab’s, will also be integrated into the Lindab group.

