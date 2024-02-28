Linda Sutherland: Orange County's Champion for Children Passes Away at 71

Linda Sutherland's lifelong commitment to enhancing the lives of children and families in Orange County has come to a poignant end with her passing at 71. Her journey from a proactive PTA member to a pivotal figure in the Healthy Start Coalition of Orange County showcases a legacy of compassion and advocacy.

From PTA to Policy Maker

Sutherland's advocacy journey began at her son's school PTA, leading her to become the president of the PTA's Orange County council. Her passion for making a difference didn't stop there; she was elected to the Orange County School Board, serving for 12 years. This role was a springboard for her next endeavor as the head of the Healthy Start Coalition of Orange County, where for two decades, she worked tirelessly to support at-risk mothers and babies, spearheading initiatives for high-quality childcare and literacy programs. Friends, colleagues, and her son Andrew remember her as a skilled, kind, and funny advocate who was a beacon of light in the community.

Impact and Legacy

Throughout her career, Sutherland was a formidable advocate for children's rights and well-being. Her commitment extended beyond professional obligations, touching lives through personal acts of kindness, such as allowing an employee to bring her baby to work to bridge a childcare gap. Her advocacy work led to substantial improvements in childcare quality and efforts to address racial disparities in birth outcomes. Her legacy, marked by her dedication to the community's most vulnerable, leaves a void that will be deeply felt.

Remembering a Community Pillar

Born in Ohio and moving to Orlando as a child, Sutherland's impact on the community was profound and far-reaching. After retiring in 2021, her passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from those whose lives she touched. The void left by her departure is a testament to the indelible mark she has made on Orange County. As the community mourns, the work she championed continues, driven by the same fervor and dedication Sutherland exemplified throughout her life.

Linda Sutherland's story is not just one of personal achievement but a reminder of the profound impact one individual can have on their community. Her legacy serves as an inspiration, urging us to strive for a world where every child has the support and opportunities they deserve.