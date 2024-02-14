Linda Hamilton: Mentor and Icon Returns in Stranger Things and Resident Alien

Linda Hamilton, an icon of the 80s, resurges on our screens in dual roles that showcase her seasoned talent and mentorship prowess. The veteran actress, who has endeared herself to millions with her portrayal of Sarah Connor in the Terminator series, is not only making a comeback in acting but also playing a pivotal role in shaping the young cast of Stranger Things.

Advertisment

Hamilton's Role in Stranger Things

Hamilton's involvement in Stranger Things goes beyond acting. She has become a mentor to the young cast, ensuring the show remains true to its 80s setting by providing feedback on scripts and correcting details such as song release dates. Her guidance has been particularly beneficial to Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, as Hamilton helps her navigate the challenges of fame.

A New Dynamic in Resident Alien

Advertisment

Hamilton rejoins the cast of Resident Alien for its third season, taking on the role of General McAllister. This season sees an unlikely alliance forming between McAllister and Harry, portrayed by Alan Tudyk. The partnership adds a fresh dynamic to the series, with Hamilton enjoying the shift from being the 'straight man' to working closely with Tudyk.

"Working with Alan is fantastic," Hamilton shares, praising his improvisational skills and the challenges they bring. "It's a whole different ball game," she adds, hinting at the exciting twists awaiting viewers.

Postponing Retirement for Stranger Things

Advertisment

Hamilton had been considering retirement from acting due to hip issues. However, a call from the Duffer brothers for Stranger Things season 5 led her to postpone those plans. She has since started filming for the final season of Stranger Things, although her role remains undisclosed.

Fans are eagerly anticipating her return, both in Stranger Things and Resident Alien. With her wealth of experience and dedication to authenticity, Hamilton continues to leave an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

As we celebrate Valentine's Day today, it's clear that Hamilton's love for acting and commitment to nurturing young talent are stronger than ever. We look forward to seeing more of her captivating performances in the coming months.