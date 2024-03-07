Lincoln Owners Discover Hidden Massage Feature: Ultimate Comfort on Long Drives

Back pain is a thing of the past for some Lincoln owners as they discover a little-known luxury feature. When driving long distances, road trippers are no strangers to the back pain associated with staying in the same seating position for too long. Many Lincoln vehicles have the answer to that problem, and it's hidden in the infotainment screen's "Seat Controls" menu. Depending on the model and the year, the driver's seat might have massage settings that range from low, medium, and high options.

Advertisment

Testimonials and Unexpected Comfort

Robert Duffer with The Car Connection wrote that after driving the 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve, the massage settings were almost too effective for his passenger. "The Aviator comes standard with seven seats but my tester had second-row captain's chairs that one delusional passenger claimed might be comfier than the massaging front seats," he wrote. "He might have been too tired from the long weekend to fuss with the massage controls but all four seats lull you to sleep." The vehicles offer the feature for not just the driver but passengers too.

Discovering Hidden Vehicle Features

Advertisment

Many car owners are beginning to discover the full capabilities of their cars as more and more hidden features are revealed across vehicle brands and years. AutoMotive Inquiries, a YouTube channel (AutoMotiveInquiries) that is dedicated to teaching viewers about the various features in their trucks, cars, boats, or RVs, has uploaded a recent video covering features in a 2023 or 2024 Ford F-150 pickup. In one video he showed off a handy feature for the forgetful, or those looking to condense their car's storage space. Before digging into the features, he mentioned that owner's manuals for vehicles, the truck he's reviewing included, are typically hundreds of pages long. "I used to enjoy reading them, and I still do, but Ford made it so you didn't have to carry it in your glovebox anymore," he said.

Innovative Seating Solutions

One vehicle owner pointed out another hidden seat feature that throws it back to the days of bench seating. "Once upon a time, front bench seats were common, but now everything is a bucket seat so there's only room for two," It looks that way in the Silverado at first glance, but the center console converts into an extra seat in a pinch! "All it takes it the press of a tab and some upward movement and the seat flips up." And then when you're done, there's a tab right here. You pull that, and it comes right back down and it's once again your center armrest," she explained.