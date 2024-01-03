Lincoln Financial Group Recognized by Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Eighth Consecutive Year

For the eighth consecutive year, Lincoln Financial Group has earned a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America, reaffirming its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. This prestigious index, which assesses the top 20% of the 600 largest North American companies listed on the S&P Global Broad Market Index, has recognized Lincoln Financial’s strides in sustainability.

Top Quartile Performance in Key Areas

Lincoln Financial Group has distinguished itself within the North American insurance sector, ranking in the top quartile in several categories. These categories include Risk and Crisis Management, Business Ethics, Transparency and Reporting, and Privacy Protection. These are not just accolades but are an indication of the company’s commitment to ethical conduct, transparent operations, and robust risk management practices.

Strides in Emissions Targets and Reporting

In 2022, Lincoln Financial met its targets for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, demonstrating its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. Additionally, the company expanded its Scope 3 emissions reporting, further enhancing its transparency in relation to its environmental impact.

Commitment to Responsible Investments

Signifying its dedication to responsible investment practices, Lincoln Financial joined the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investments (UN PRI) in 2022. This commitment to the six principles of UN PRI emphasizes the company’s focus on integrating ESG considerations into its investment decisions.

The DJSI, established in 1999 as a collaboration between S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM, serves as a benchmark for sustainability-focused investors and a platform for promoting corporate sustainability practices. Among the 13,000 companies invited annually, only the 3,500 largest are eligible for inclusion, further underlining the significance of Lincoln Financial’s recognition.

With approximately 16 million customers and $290 billion in account balances as of September 30, 2023, Lincoln Financial Group continues to guide individuals and businesses with solutions in annuities, life insurance, group protection, and retirement plan services. The company’s 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report provides detailed insights into its efforts in corporate philanthropy, environmental sustainability, and responsible business practices.