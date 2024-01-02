en English
Business

Lincoln Electric Products Makes Strategic Move to Bartlesville, Fueling Local Growth

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
A pivotal move by Lincoln Electric Products, a New Jersey-based family-owned manufacturing company, is set to invigorate the economic landscape of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. In a strategic push towards the Midwest, the company will occupy the currently vacant Siemens building, situated just off Bartlesville Road. The expansion, spearheaded by the Bartlesville Development Authority and its leader, Chris Batchelder, is driven by a quest for favourable labour conditions and a more cost-effective business environment, which have proven to be challenging in New Jersey.

City Incentives Fueling Growth

To facilitate such relocations, Bartlesville offers enticing incentives to businesses. The city’s primary industry incentive program is a testament to its commitment to bolster economic growth. As the year commenced, the Bartlesville City Council greenlighted incentives that include a $15,000 moving stipend per job. Additionally, housing stipends are on offer, with $10,000 for buying a home and a generous $20,000 for constructing one.

Implications for the Local Community

Batchelder is confident that these incentives will catalyze not only the expansion of Lincoln Electric Products but also the local community’s prosperity. The anticipated benefits range from increased spending and school enrollment to a boost in tax revenue. By attracting companies like Lincoln Electric Products, Bartlesville is poised to capitalize on an enriched economic fabric.

The Bigger Picture

Batchelder also shed light on a broader trend. Businesses are migrating to the central part of the country, a phenomenon that bodes well for future developments in Bartlesville and Oklahoma at large. This could mark the beginning of a transformative era for the Midwest, as it becomes an increasingly attractive destination for businesses seeking growth and sustainability.

0
Business United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

