Lincoln Beach: A Tale of Restoration and Remembrance

Steeped in history and cloaked in the echoes of segregation, Lincoln Beach and Pontchartrain Beach in New Orleans have been the settings for countless personal narratives, including my own. For years, as a result of segregation, my footsteps were confined to the sandy expanses of Lincoln Beach, a space designated for Black citizens. However, the tide of the civil rights movement brought about change, integrating Pontchartrain Beach, but simultaneously, washing over Lincoln Beach with neglect.

Rekindling Lincoln Beach: A Community Endeavour

The seemingly forgotten shores of Lincoln Beach are now being kissed by the waves of restoration, thanks to the relentless efforts of Sage Michael, Tricia 'Blyss' Wallace, and visual artist and activist Reggie Ford. A community-driven movement has been sparked to breathe life back into this historic beach, honouring its significance in Black history. The community has been actively participating in cleaning efforts and proposing ideas for the beach's restoration. Public meetings are being held to discuss a master plan, reflecting the collective commitment to reviving this emblem of our past.

Funding the Future: A $24 Million Commitment

More than just words and good intentions, a substantial budget of $24 million has been allocated for the project. This financial commitment is a testament to the seriousness of the endeavour and a tangible step towards making the dream of a restored Lincoln Beach a reality. The investment in restoring the beach is not just about reclaiming a recreational space but also about honouring the rich tapestry of Black history and its intertwining with this once bustling beach.

Engaging the Youth: The Torchbearers of Revival

As we look forward to the restoration of Lincoln Beach, the call for action is not limited to those who carry nostalgic memories of the beach. It extends to younger generations, encouraging them to engage in the revival process. This beach isn't just a testament to our past; it is a canvas for future generations to paint their own experiences. It is crucial for our youth to understand and value Lincoln Beach as a significant piece of Black history and community heritage.

It is with hope and anticipation that we look forward to the day when Lincoln Beach, once neglected, will once again echo with laughter, stories, and the timeless rhythm of the waves. The journey to restoration is not just about reclaiming a space; it is about honouring our past, celebrating our present, and paving the way for a future where every wave that hits the shore carries with it the legacy of Lincoln Beach.