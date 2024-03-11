Lily Gladstone's Oscars Glam Squad Puts Apple CEO Tim Cook on Pause for Perfect Shot

At the star-studded Oscars after-party hosted by Apple at the Sunset Tower, Lily Gladstone, a nominee for Best Actress, became the center of attention, even making Apple CEO Tim Cook wait for a photo opportunity. Gladstone, who was in the running for her role in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' but ultimately lost to Emma Stone, needed to be camera-ready, illustrating the high stakes of Oscars night glamour.

Advertisment

Glam Squad in Action

As Gladstone mingled with guests at the after-party, the moment came for her to take photos with Tim Cook. However, before the cameras could capture the moment, her glam team sprang into action, ensuring every detail of her appearance was flawless. This left Cook in an awkward position, waiting beside Gladstone as her team adjusted her dress, hair, and makeup. Despite the slight delay, Cook appeared unbothered, patiently waiting for the perfect shot, which they eventually achieved.

A Night of Recognition and Reflection

Advertisment

Despite not taking home the Oscar, Gladstone's nomination marked a significant milestone as she was the first Native American person ever nominated for an Academy Award. Her performance in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' received widespread acclaim, and her presence at the Oscars was a moment of pride for many. The event underscored the importance of representation and recognition in Hollywood, sparking discussions on social media and beyond about the need for broader inclusivity in award nominations and wins.

Looking Ahead

While the Oscars night might not have ended with a win for Gladstone, her interaction with Tim Cook and the attention from her glam squad underscored her rising star in Hollywood. Set to star in 'The Memory Police,' a sci-fi adaptation directed by Martin Scorsese, Gladstone's career is on an upward trajectory. Her Oscars nomination, despite the outcome, has sparked conversations on representation and the significance of acknowledgment in the film industry, pointing to a future where diversity and inclusion are no longer afterthoughts but integral to Hollywood's fabric.