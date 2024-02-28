Lil Kiki & Saki Seek Homes: Palm Beach Post Highlights Adoptable Pets

This week, The Palm Beach Post's Pet of the Week series shines a spotlight on two special animals in need of forever homes in Palm Beach County. Lil Kiki, an energetic dog with undeniable star quality, and Saki, a black and white cat with a misjudged personality, are currently under the care of Palm Beach Animal Care and Control. Despite Saki's previous owner's claims of her being 'not nice,' she has proven to be a fantastic companion. The feature aims to debunk myths about pet adoption and encourage the community to open their hearts to these lovable animals.

Meet Lil Kiki and Saki

Lil Kiki is described as an enthusiastic dog, always eager to play and interact with humans and other pets. On the other hand, Saki, with her striking black and white fur, has shown herself to be far friendlier and more affectionate than previously thought. Both animals have been waiting for their forever homes since November 2023 and are now featured in hopes of finding loving families willing to adopt.

Adoption Process and Benefits

Prospective pet parents can initiate the adoption process either online or in person, with the added incentive of reduced fees throughout February. For Palm Beach County residents aged 55 and older, an additional discount on adoption fees is available, making it an opportune time to consider adding a furry member to the family. All adopted animals will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, protected against fleas and ticks, and microchipped, ensuring they are ready for their new homes. For individuals not ready for a long-term commitment, fostering offers a temporary solution, allowing for the joys of pet parenthood without the permanent responsibility.

Why Consider Adoption?

Adopting a pet from shelters like Palm Beach Animal Care and Control not only provides an animal with a loving home but also contributes to the fight against animal homelessness. Each adoption opens a spot for another animal in need, making it a vital part of the effort to ensure all pets have the chance at a happy life. Moreover, adopting animals like Lil Kiki and Saki can bring immense joy and companionship to families, enriching lives in countless ways.

As the Palm Beach Post continues to feature pets up for adoption, it encourages the community to consider opening their homes to animals in need. Whether you're looking for a playful companion like Lil Kiki or a misunderstood friend like Saki, adopting a pet can make a significant difference in both your life and the life of an animal. To learn more about the adoption process and meet potential new family members, visit Palm Beach Animal Care and Control's website or explore options for fostering. Remember, every pet deserves a chance at love and happiness, and you could be the key to their forever home.