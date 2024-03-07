Like Moths To Flames Drops 'Kintsugi' Single, Announces Album 'The Cycles Of Trying To Cope'

Columbus, OH-based metalcore band Like Moths To Flames is setting the stage for an explosive return with the announcement of their sixth studio album, "The Cycles Of Trying To Cope," slated for release on May 10, 2024, via UNFD. Their latest offering, a single titled 'Kintsugi,' comes with a compelling music video directed by Chris Klumpp, signaling a new chapter for the band as they delve deeper into personal and collective struggles through their music.

Advertisment

Unveiling 'Kintsugi': A Deep Dive into Resilience

'Kintsugi,' the third single from the upcoming album, is not just a song but a narrative woven around the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, thus highlighting the beauty in imperfection and embracing flaws. The track, available now on YouTube and Spotify, exemplifies the band's evolution in sound and lyrical depth. With Chris Klumpp at the helm of the visually striking video, 'Kintsugi' transcends traditional metalcore boundaries, offering listeners a glimpse into the profound themes "The Cycles Of Trying To Cope" promises to explore.

The Road to 'The Cycles Of Trying To Cope'

Advertisment

The announcement of "The Cycles Of Trying To Cope" comes after a period of anticipation from fans eagerly awaiting new material from Like Moths To Flames. Following their fifth album, the band has taken their time to craft a record that reflects their growth, both personally and musically. The inclusion of 'Kintsugi' and other singles released prior sets the tone for an album that is expected to be both introspective and resonant, touching on themes of mental health, resilience, and the human condition. With a release date set for May 10, 2024, the band is also gearing up for a tour alongside The Devil Wears Prada and Guilt Trip, promising to bring their new material and live energy to fans across the country.

What Lies Ahead for Like Moths To Flames

As the release date for "The Cycles Of Trying To Cope" draws near, Like Moths To Flames stands at a significant juncture in their career. The forthcoming album and accompanying tour not only mark a new phase for the band but also present an opportunity to connect with fans on a deeper level. With 'Kintsugi' leading the charge, the band is poised to make a significant impact on the metalcore scene, challenging genre conventions and inviting listeners to find beauty in their struggles.

As we anticipate the full unveiling of "The Cycles Of Trying To Cope," it's clear that Like Moths To Flames is not just returning with new music, but a renewed vision. This album, enriched with personal narratives and a refined sound, promises to be a pivotal moment for the band and its fans alike. As 'Kintsugi' teaches us to embrace our flaws, "The Cycles Of Trying To Cope" may just be the soundtrack for those navigating their paths through life's inevitable ups and downs.