Lihu’e, Hawai’i Recording Unprecedented Visitor Spending in 2023

Visitor spending in Lihu’e, Hawai’i, has reached an unprecedented level, breaking records by climbing to a staggering $2.50 billion for the 11-month period ending November 30, 2023. This economic surge signifies a robust recovery and growth in the island’s tourism sector, outpacing previous years and brushing off the pall cast by the pandemic.

Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Figures

The current spending level has not only surpassed the previous year’s figure of $2.03 billion but also bested the pre-pandemic amount of $1.73 billion for the same period. This represents an increase of 23.2% compared to 2022 and a remarkable 43.9% leap from 2019. The boost in spending comes in the wake of a surge in the number of tourists visiting the island.

Visitor Count Boosts Economic Upswing

The island welcomed a total of 1,296,565 visitors during this period in 2023. This figure marks a 6.0% increase from the 1,223,387 visitors in 2022, and a 4.1% rise from the 1,245,672 visitors in 2019. This significant growth in both visitor spending and tourist numbers underlines the strength and resilience of Lihu’e’s tourism sector.

Record Spending Across Other Islands

In November 2023 alone, the island of Kaua’i saw a record visitor spending of $212.7 million, marking the 11th consecutive month of surpassing the $200 million threshold. This represented a 31.6% increase from November 2022 and a 56.5% surge from November 2019. Visitor count also recorded a 5% increase, reaching 106,907 in November 2023.

Other islands within Hawai’i, such as Maui, O’ahu, and Hawai’i Island, witnessed varied spending patterns. Maui saw a decrease in spending, attributable to the devastating wildfires in August 2023, while O’ahu and Hawai’i Island experienced fluctuations compared to previous years.