LightRiver Appoints Jim Brinksma as SVP of Software Solutions

LightRiver, an industry leader in optical networking, has named Jim Brinksma as the new Senior Vice President (SVP) of Software Solutions. This tactical decision underscores the company's commitment to augmenting its services and amplifying its impact in the industry. With Brinksma on board, LightRiver is set to make unprecedented strides in global portfolio expansion, software automation, and network efficiency.

Brinksma's Role and Expertise

Brinksma, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in networking and software across various sectors, will be chiefly responsible for expanding LightRiver’s portfolio globally. His mandate includes enhancing software automation, network monitoring, and improving the efficiency of fiber networks for operators. Before joining LightRiver, Brinksma held the role of CTO at Megaport and also served at Ciena, fortifying his industry expertise. His extensive experience is anticipated to align seamlessly with LightRiver's initiative to revolutionize network infrastructures and operations for clients.

A Strategic Move for LightRiver

LightRiver's strategic move to bolster its leadership team with a SaaS maven like Brinksma is a testament to the company's determination to maximize market opportunities in the era of open optical networking and practical automation. It also reflects the company's consistent dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clientele, which includes telecom operators, data centers, and cloud companies. LightRiver's Holmdel Software Development Center in New Jersey will serve as Brinksma's base.

Revolutionizing Network Infrastructures

LightRiver CEO Mike Jonas, who assumed his role in August 2023, expressed his confidence in Brinksma's ability to drive meaningful change. He believes that Brinksma's extensive experience will perfectly complement their efforts to revolutionize network infrastructures for clients. LightRiver, recently, also entered a partnership with Douglas Fast Net to upgrade the latter’s regional backbone with a design for a new dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) network supporting 400G coherent optics.