Light & Wonder, Inc. to Release Financial Results and Host Investor Call

Light & Wonder, Inc., a leading cross-platform global games company, is set to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 on February 27, 2024, after the market closes. This important announcement will be followed by an investor conference call and webcast on the same day at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time.

Registration and Participation

In a bid to ensure smooth participation, interested participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call. This pre-registration process will provide participants with a passcode and unique PIN, allowing them immediate access and the ability to bypass the live operator. Pre-registration remains open until the start of the call.

Webcast and Replay

In addition to the conference call, the company will host a live webcast, which will be accessible via the company's website. Notably, a replay of the webcast will be made available approximately one hour after conclusion. This replay will be archived on the website for ease of future reference, allowing interested parties to revisit the financial discussions at their convenience.

Company Profile and Analyst Ratings

With a team of over 6,000 members, Light & Wonder, Inc. prides itself on its commitment to high standards of integrity, responsible gaming, and sustainable practices. The company has received a consensus rating of Moderate Buy from analysts, with an average rating score of 2.50. This rating is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and one sell rating. Furthermore, analysts have set a consensus price target of $82.40, forecasting a 3.8% upside from the current price of $79.41.