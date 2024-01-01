Light Snowfall Expected in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Residents of Upper Peninsula, Michigan, brace yourselves for a winter wonderland. The National Weather Service has predicted a period of light snowfall, commencing this evening and persisting till Sunday. A snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is anticipated, majorly affecting Gogebic and Ontonagon counties near the lake, and the higher elevations of Marquette and Baraga counties.

Weather Forecast and Implications

In areas along and north of the Iron Range, less than 1” of snowfall is expected with a possibility of a couple of inches of lake effect snow on the South Shore east of Ashland. High pressure will move in on Wednesday, ushering in more sunshine. However, northerly winds will bring cooler air into the area, pulling temperatures closer to seasonal levels for the latter half of the week. By the weekend, temperatures will hover in the upper 20s, with chances of snow reentering the forecast.

Travel and Safety Advisory

Given the forecasted conditions, residents and travelers in these regions are advised to exercise caution while using roads that may become covered with snow. The weather conditions could potentially disrupt travel plans, and individuals in the affected areas are encouraged to stay informed about the latest weather updates and prepare accordingly for the expected snowfall.

Future Weather Predictions

Looking ahead, there’s a possibility of a large winter storm around January 8th, with widespread accumulating snow possible. The forecast for the first few days of the new year predicts a dry and partly cloudy start, with much-needed snow expected midweek. Consequently, temperatures are expected to range from 28-39°F in the coming days.