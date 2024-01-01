en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Light Snowfall Expected in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:52 pm EST
Light Snowfall Expected in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Residents of Upper Peninsula, Michigan, brace yourselves for a winter wonderland. The National Weather Service has predicted a period of light snowfall, commencing this evening and persisting till Sunday. A snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is anticipated, majorly affecting Gogebic and Ontonagon counties near the lake, and the higher elevations of Marquette and Baraga counties.

Weather Forecast and Implications

In areas along and north of the Iron Range, less than 1” of snowfall is expected with a possibility of a couple of inches of lake effect snow on the South Shore east of Ashland. High pressure will move in on Wednesday, ushering in more sunshine. However, northerly winds will bring cooler air into the area, pulling temperatures closer to seasonal levels for the latter half of the week. By the weekend, temperatures will hover in the upper 20s, with chances of snow reentering the forecast.

Travel and Safety Advisory

Given the forecasted conditions, residents and travelers in these regions are advised to exercise caution while using roads that may become covered with snow. The weather conditions could potentially disrupt travel plans, and individuals in the affected areas are encouraged to stay informed about the latest weather updates and prepare accordingly for the expected snowfall.

Future Weather Predictions

Looking ahead, there’s a possibility of a large winter storm around January 8th, with widespread accumulating snow possible. The forecast for the first few days of the new year predicts a dry and partly cloudy start, with much-needed snow expected midweek. Consequently, temperatures are expected to range from 28-39°F in the coming days.

0
Climate & Environment United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

12 New Year's Resolutions to Help Combat Climate Change

By BNN Correspondents

Venice to Implement New Regulations to Manage Tourism

By Quadri Adejumo

Gold Coast Weather Crisis: Extreme Rainfall Triggers Flash Flooding

By Geeta Pillai

The Power of Photography: A Reflection on 2023

By Shivani Chauhan

New Year's Day Earthquake Jolts Los Angeles ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
New Year's Day Earthquake Jolts Los Angeles ...
heart comment 0
New Year, New Resolutions: 12 Ways to Combat Climate Change in 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

New Year, New Resolutions: 12 Ways to Combat Climate Change in 2024
New Year’s Eve Wildfire Sparks Evacuation in Southern Spain

By Safak Costu

New Year's Eve Wildfire Sparks Evacuation in Southern Spain
Books of 2023: Unearthing Urban Challenges and Proposing Biourbanism

By Salman Khan

Books of 2023: Unearthing Urban Challenges and Proposing Biourbanism
Climate Change in America: Rising Risks and the Countertrend of Migration

By BNN Correspondents

Climate Change in America: Rising Risks and the Countertrend of Migration
Latest Headlines
World News
Elections 2024: A Year of Global Political Transformation
52 seconds
Elections 2024: A Year of Global Political Transformation
The Ram Mandir Issue: A Matter of Indian Pride, Not Politics
1 min
The Ram Mandir Issue: A Matter of Indian Pride, Not Politics
Congress Open to Seat-Sharing in 2024 Elections: A Strategic Shift
1 min
Congress Open to Seat-Sharing in 2024 Elections: A Strategic Shift
New Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War: Unsealed Documents Reveal Inner Cabinet Deliberations
1 min
New Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War: Unsealed Documents Reveal Inner Cabinet Deliberations
Ugandan President Congratulates DRC Counterpart on Re-Election: A Signal of Continued Diplomacy
4 mins
Ugandan President Congratulates DRC Counterpart on Re-Election: A Signal of Continued Diplomacy
2024: A Year of Political Volatility and Global Challenges
4 mins
2024: A Year of Political Volatility and Global Challenges
New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024 Amidst Symbols of Hope and Renewal
5 mins
New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024 Amidst Symbols of Hope and Renewal
Thomas Partey's Absence from Ghana's AFCON Squad: A Blow and Opportunity
5 mins
Thomas Partey's Absence from Ghana's AFCON Squad: A Blow and Opportunity
In the Face of Crises and Political Disillusionment, Collective Action Shines Through
6 mins
In the Face of Crises and Political Disillusionment, Collective Action Shines Through
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
18 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
56 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
1 hour
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
2 hours
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
2 hours
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app