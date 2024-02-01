'Lift Every Voice and Sing': The Anthem of Hope Resonating in Clark Atlanta University

At the heart of Atlanta's Clark Atlanta University (CAU), a Historically Black College and University, pulsates a rhythm - 'Lift Every Voice and Sing.' Composed 123 years ago, this Black National Anthem, is more than a melody; it is a symbol of hope, a testament to the relentless quest for freedom, and a profound connection to the institution's heritage.

The Genesis of a National Anthem

Originally penned as a poem in 1894 by James Weldon Johnson, an alumnus of what was then Atlanta University, the words of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' were set to music by his brother, J. Rosamond Johnson, an honorary graduate. A tribute to Abraham Lincoln and a commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, the song resonates with the spirit of liberation.

Voices of CAU

Dr. George T. French Jr., the current president of CAU, and Gay-Linn E. Gatewood-Jasho, Executive Director of University History, Traditions, and Ceremonials, have emphasized the anthem's significance in reflecting history and the ongoing struggle for liberty. "It is a song of hope that connects us to our past while propelling us towards a better future," asserts French.

For Dr. Sharon J. Willis, chair of the music department, the song holds personal resonance. "The lyrics reflect the hardships and silent tears of our ancestors who toiled on plantations without respite," she says. "It is a reminder of their strength and endurance."

A Resonating Legacy

'Lift Every Voice and Sing' is a staple at major CAU events, binding the community in a shared history and aspiration. Its influence extends beyond the university's walls. Recently, it has been played at significant sporting occasions, including the Super Bowl, spotlighting its enduring legacy and relevance.

As Atlanta gears up for Black History Month celebrations, the story of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' underscores the anthem's lasting impact and CAU's pride in its connection to the song. It is a melody that transcends time, echoing the past, resonating in the present, and whispering hope for the future.