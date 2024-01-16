LifeShield+ Showcases Exceptional Ballistic Resistance in Live Test

In a significant stride towards bolstering safety in American communities, Mayday Security Solutions recently showcased the robust defensive capabilities of its flagship product, LifeShield+, in a live ballistic resistance test. The demonstration was a collaborative effort involving Defend Systems, a security consulting firm, and Ballistic Barrier Products, the manufacturer of LifeShield+.

LifeShield+ Passes the Test

Conducted in Nashville, the rigorous range test subjected LifeShield+ to a barrage of rounds from 9mm and .40 caliber handguns. The product remarkably withstood the onslaught, halting the projectiles even when fired from various angles, distances, and repeatedly at the same spot. This resilient performance surpassed the initial expectations of Defend Systems, which provides security solutions advice to schools and places of worship.

A Game-Changer in Physical Security

LifeShield+ is distinguished by its construction: a woven carbon-fiber material that offers UL 752 Level 3 ballistic protection. This makes it an ideal reinforcement for doors, windows, and other entry points, potentially transforming them into formidable barriers against threats.

Reaping the Benefits of Expert Feedback

Ran Johnston, Mayday's VP of Sales, underscored the value of the demonstration, particularly the insights gleaned from experts in the physical security and ballistic space. He emphasized that the success of the demonstration and the feedback from these experts are instrumental in the ongoing refinement of LifeShield+.

Defend Systems intends to release a video recap that outlines their testing results and recommendations for LifeShield+. This recap is anticipated to provide further validation of the product's defense capabilities and its potential to create safer spaces.

Through the fusion of technology and innovation, Mayday Security Solutions continues to develop accessible and effective safety solutions that meet the highest industry standards, thereby fulfilling its mission to enhance community safety across America.