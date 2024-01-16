LifePath Christian Ministries Extends Warming Station Hours Amidst Winter Storm

In the throes of a winter storm, LifePath Christian Ministries in York, Pennsylvania, moves to extend the operation hours of its warming station to shield the vulnerable from freezing temperatures. The nonprofit center at 367 W. Market St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 21, offering warmth and shelter to those bearing the brunt of winter's chill.

Advertisment

More Than Just Warmth

The facility is not just a place to escape the cold, but also a place of refuge, providing all-day and night shelter to those utilizing LifePath's Code Blue overnight accommodations. Registration and screening are prerequisites for availing of these vital services.

Weathering the Winter Storm

Advertisment

As the National Weather Service predicts high temperatures hovering around 30 degrees and plummeting to the teens for several days, additional shelters across the region are preparing to welcome those in need. Amid capacity concerns, York C.A.R.E.S stands ready to operate an overflow shelter.

Help at Hand

For immediate assistance, the Code Blue hotline 717-472-8911 is operational, with further information available on LifePath's website. The Hanover Area Council of Churches operates the Changing Lives Shelter, reachable at 717-633-1992, offering shelters for individuals and households. New Hope Ministries has also stepped forward, providing day shelters and warming stations at multiple locations, including Dillsburg, Dover, Hanover, and Redland.

Even though the snowfall paints a different picture, York County continues to grapple with drought conditions, adding another layer to the challenges faced by those braving the harsh winter.